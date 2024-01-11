Jim Swartz Takes Helm as Chevron Nigeria’s New MD

Chevron Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Jim Swartz as its new Chairman and Managing Director. The company’s General Manager of Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, made the announcement. Swartz’s appointment as the head of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit will be effective from April 1, 2024.
Before this new role, Swartz served as the Vice President of Capital Projects in Houston, USA. He is celebrated for his extensive upstream business experience and ability to forge effective stakeholder partnerships. Swartz, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumnus, holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and a Master of Science in Geology from the University of Oklahoma.
Joining Chevron in 1990 as a Geologist in Louisiana, Swartz has held various positions of increasing responsibility in Angola and the United States. He steps into the role previously held by Richard (Rick) Kennedy, who has decided to retire after a nearly 40-year tenure with the company.
Editorial
The appointment of Jim Swartz as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited marks a significant transition in the leadership of one of the key players in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Swartz’s elevation to this position is a testament to his extensive experience and expertise in the industry, which is crucial for steering the company in a challenging and evolving energy landscape.
Swartz’s background in geology and his track record in capital projects position him well to navigate the complexities of the Nigerian oil sector. His ability to build effective partnerships will maintain Chevron’s relationships with government entities, local communities, and other stakeholders. This is particularly important when the industry faces increasing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) pressures.
Under Swartz’s leadership, Chevron Nigeria has the opportunity to enhance its operational efficiency and contribute more significantly to the Nigerian economy. His role will drive innovation and sustainability initiatives, aligning with global trends towards cleaner energy sources and reduced environmental impact.
As we welcome Jim Swartz to his new role, it is also a moment to acknowledge the contributions of his predecessor, Richard Kennedy. Kennedy’s nearly four decades at Chevron have seen significant developments and achievements. The seamless leadership transition is a positive sign of stability and continuity for Chevron Nigeria.
Swartz’s appointment is pivotal for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. His leadership will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring Chevron continues to play a vital role in the country’s energy sector.
Did You Know?
- Chevron is one of the largest oil producers in Nigeria and has been operating in the country for over 50 years.
- The company is involved in every oil and gas industry aspect, including exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution.
- Chevron Nigeria operates under a joint-venture arrangement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for onshore and offshore assets in the Niger Delta region.
- The company has been at the forefront of gas-to-liquid technology development, crucial for reducing gas flaring in oil-producing areas.
- Chevron’s social investment programs in Nigeria focus on health, education, economic development, and environmental stewardship.