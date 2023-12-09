Leadership Shift at Nigerian Breweries as Chairman Asue Ighodalo Steps Down

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced a significant change in its leadership structure with the resignation of its chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo. The company’s secretary, Mr. Uaboi Agbebaku, disclosed this development in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd on Friday in Lagos.
Mr. Ighodalo, who has been a pivotal figure in the company, informed the board of his decision to resign to pursue public service. His resignation will take effect on December 31, 2023. In his statement, Ighodalo expressed mixed emotions about his departure, emphasizing it as a necessary sacrifice for his new commitment to serving the country.
“It is with heartfelt regret that I announce my resignation as the Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Breweries Plc effective Dec. 31, 2023. After extensive deliberations, I have decided to offer myself for public service to our dear country. It is my pride to have been part of such a formidable organization well-positioned to meet the opportunities and challenges in Nigeria’s ever-changing business environment,” Ighodalo stated.
In the interim, Sijbe Hiemstra, the longest-serving director of the company, will assume the role of chairman effective January 1, 2024. Hiemstra will oversee the board’s affairs and the process of appointing a new substantive chairman.
Additionally, the board announced the completion of Ndidi Nwuneli’s tenure as an independent non-executive director. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective January 1, 2023. Ojekwe-Onyejeli brings extensive experience in risk management and has served on the boards of Coronation Insurance Plc and Rand Merchant Bank, among others.
The resignation of Mr. Asue Ighodalo as the chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for one of Nigeria’s leading companies. Ighodalo’s decision to step down to dedicate himself to public service is a commendable move that reflects a deep sense of civic duty and commitment to national development.
Ighodalo’s tenure as chairman was marked by significant achievements and contributions to the growth and stability of Nigerian Breweries. His leadership skills and strategic vision have been instrumental in steering the company through Nigeria’s dynamic and sometimes challenging business landscape. His departure is indeed a loss for the company but a gain for public service, where his expertise and experience will undoubtedly make a significant impact.
The appointment of Sijbe Hiemstra as the interim chairman is a strategic decision that ensures continuity and stability within the company’s leadership. Hiemstra’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the company’s operations make him an ideal choice to lead the board during this transition period.
The addition of Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli to the board is another positive development. Her expertise in risk management and her impressive track record in the financial services industry will bring valuable insights and perspectives to the board. This appointment underscores the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in its leadership.
As Nigerian Breweries navigates this transition, it is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and success. The changes in its leadership structure reflect the company’s adaptability and readiness to embrace new challenges and opportunities. As we bid farewell to Mr. Ighodalo, we also look forward to the contributions of the new and existing members of the board in shaping the future of Nigerian Breweries.
Asue Ighodalo’s tenure as the Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc stands as a significant period in the company’s history, marked by strategic leadership and notable achievements. His stewardship at the helm of Nigeria’s largest brewing company is characterized by a blend of visionary leadership, corporate governance, and a keen understanding of the dynamic Nigerian market.
Under Ighodalo’s leadership, Nigerian Breweries navigated a complex and evolving business landscape. He steered the company through various economic cycles, including periods of economic downturn and market volatility. His ability to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining a steady focus on the company’s long-term objectives was a key factor in sustaining its market leadership.
Ighodalo’s approach to leadership was not just about maintaining the status quo but also about driving innovation and growth. He oversaw the introduction of new products and the expansion of the company’s product portfolio, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of Nigerian consumers. This strategy not only consolidated the company’s position in the market but also attracted a broader consumer base.
Another hallmark of Ighodalo’s tenure was his commitment to corporate governance and ethical business practices. He championed transparency, accountability, and sustainability, aligning the company’s operations with global best practices. This commitment not only enhanced the company’s reputation but also built trust among shareholders, investors, and customers.
Under his leadership, Nigerian Breweries also made significant strides in corporate social responsibility. The company implemented various initiatives focusing on community development, environmental sustainability, and responsible drinking campaigns. These initiatives reflected Ighodalo’s belief in the role of corporate entities in contributing to societal development.
Ighodalo’s leadership style was inclusive and collaborative, fostering a culture of teamwork and innovation within the organization. He was known for his ability to inspire and motivate his team, driving them towards achieving collective goals. His leadership nurtured a work environment that valued employee contributions, encouraged professional growth, and promoted excellence.
Asue Ighodalo’s leadership at Nigerian Breweries Plc was transformative, leaving a lasting impact on the company. His strategic vision, commitment to excellence, and dedication to ethical practices have set a high standard for corporate leadership in Nigeria. As he steps down to pursue public service, his legacy at Nigerian Breweries serves as an exemplary model of effective and responsible corporate leadership.
- Nigerian Breweries Plc, founded in 1946, is the largest brewing company in Nigeria.
- The company’s first brewery in Lagos is one of the first in Nigeria, playing a significant role in the country’s industrial history.
- Nigerian Breweries Plc is a subsidiary of Heineken N.V., one of the largest brewers in the world.
- The company has a diverse product portfolio, including popular brands like Star Lager, Gulder Lager Beer, and Maltina.
- Nigerian Breweries is known for its commitment to corporate social responsibility, with initiatives focusing on education, water management, and responsible drinking campaigns.