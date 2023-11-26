Manufacturers Criticize FG’s Decision to Lift Forex Ban on Imports

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed strong disapproval of the Federal Government’s decision to lift the ban on the importation of 43 items. This move by the Central Bank of Nigeria reverses a restriction that had been in place for eight years.
The list of items now permitted for importation includes rice, cement, margarine, various oils, toothpicks, meat products, vegetables, and poultry, among others. Dr. Okwara Udensi, Chairman of MAN’s Edo/Delta branch, voiced his concerns at the 37th Annual General Meeting in Asaba, Delta State. He criticized the government’s decision, highlighting the negative impact on local manufacturers who have invested in these items.
Udensi lamented the closure of companies due to what he termed ‘bad policies’ of the government, warning that the demise of the manufacturing sector could spell disaster for Nigeria. He also pointed out the high cost of doing business in Delta State, exacerbated by the prohibitive cost of energy and reliance on diesel due to erratic power supply.
The Edo State Government was urged to improve road infrastructure, particularly in the Utesi industrial estates, and address issues related to revenue collection by unauthorized individuals. The Delta State Governor, represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, acknowledged the challenges faced by manufacturers and promised tax incentives to support them.
Editorial
The recent decision by the Federal Government of Nigeria to lift the foreign exchange ban on the importation of 43 items, including toothpicks and other basic commodities, has sparked a significant debate. This move, criticized by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), brings to light the delicate balance between protecting local industries and ensuring the availability of goods in the market.
We believe that while the intention to make essential goods more accessible to the public is commendable, the government must also consider the impact of such decisions on local manufacturers. The survival of the manufacturing sector is crucial for the economic health of the nation. Policies that inadvertently lead to the closure of local businesses can have far-reaching negative consequences, including job losses and economic downturns.
The government must engage in a more consultative approach with stakeholders like MAN to understand the ground realities faced by local industries. It is imperative to create a business environment that encourages local production, thereby reducing reliance on imports. This approach not only supports the growth of the domestic economy but also fosters self-reliance and sustainability.
The government should address the infrastructural challenges that hamper the growth of the manufacturing sector. Issues like erratic power supply, poor road networks, and multiple taxation need urgent attention to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.
While easing import restrictions may offer short-term relief in terms of the availability of goods, it is essential to adopt a long-term vision that prioritizes and strengthens the local manufacturing sector. A balanced approach that supports both the availability of goods and the growth of local industries is key to Nigeria’s economic prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy, contributing significantly to its GDP.
- Importance of Local Production: Encouraging local production is crucial for economic self-reliance and reducing dependency on imports.
- Challenges in Nigerian Manufacturing: Nigerian manufacturers often face challenges like inadequate power supply, infrastructural deficits, and policy inconsistencies.
- Impact of Forex Policies: Foreign exchange policies can significantly impact the import and export dynamics in Nigeria, affecting both the economy and consumers.
- Diverse Nigerian Economy: Nigeria’s economy is diverse, with sectors ranging from agriculture and manufacturing to services and technology.