Margaret Oguntala Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female NSE President

Margaret Oguntala made history by becoming the first female president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), which was established in 1958. Her election was announced at a conference in Abuja on December 21, 2023, where she succeeded former President Tasiu Gidari-Wudil. Oguntala, who has served as Deputy President for the past two years, will officially begin her tenure on January 1, 2024, for a two-year term.
Oguntala, a University of Benin Chemical Engineering graduate (1981-1986), has a career spanning over three decades. She describes herself as an “erudite Engineer” with a proven track record in various engineering bodies in Nigeria. Her career began as a Youth Corper at North Brewery Limited, Kano, and she later joined Afro International Enterprises Ltd, Lagos, as a Chemical Sales Executive in 1988, eventually becoming the Marketing Manager.
In 1992, Oguntala founded Bamsat Nigeria Limited, a chemical sales company that diversified into environmental consultancy, oil and gas services, and fire/safety. The company serves notable clients like NNPC, First Bank of Nigeria PLC, and Guinness Nig. PLC.
Oguntala’s professional journey includes becoming a Corporate member of the NSE in 1996 and registering with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) the same year. She was elevated to a Fellow of NSE in 2010.
Her achievements include over 60 awards from various engineering institutions and professional bodies. She has served as a Council Member for the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) Lagos Chapter and as Vice President (Corporate Resources and Media) at the NSE Headquarters. She partnered with Samsung during her tenure, benefiting NSE members with discounts and training opportunities.
As Chair of the NSE Ikeja Branch, Oguntala played a crucial role in completing the Ikeja Branch Secretariat and earning the Best Branch Award in 2010. She holds fellowships in several prestigious institutions and is a member of the Association of Professional Women Engineers in Nigeria (APWEN).
Oguntala is also a Group Executive Director at Kenol Nigeria Limited, a Board Member at BlackHouse Media, and an advocate for Girls in STEM and young engineers.
Editorial
Margaret Oguntala’s election as the first female president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers is a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s engineering field. Her ascent to this position is a personal triumph and a significant milestone for gender equality in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Oguntala’s diverse and accomplished career is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and leadership in engineering. Her role in various capacities, from corporate to entrepreneurial endeavours, showcases her versatility and commitment to the profession. Her leadership at the NSE Ikeja Branch and her innovative partnership with Samsung highlight her ability to drive change and bring tangible benefits to her colleagues and the broader engineering community.
Her election as NSE president inspires women in engineering and STEM fields, demonstrating that with skill, determination, and hard work, women can rise to the highest echelons of their professions. It also sends a powerful message about the importance of diversity and inclusion in leadership roles.
As Oguntala begins her tenure, the engineering community and related industries must support and collaborate with her in advancing the goals of the NSE. Her leadership will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives and initiatives that will contribute to the growth and development of engineering in Nigeria.
Oguntala’s advocacy for girls and young engineers in STEM is particularly commendable. Encouraging the next generation of engineers, especially girls, is essential for building a diverse and robust engineering workforce capable of addressing future challenges.
Margaret Oguntala’s presidency is a significant step forward for the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a source of pride and inspiration for engineers across Nigeria and beyond.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) is the umbrella organization for the engineering profession in Nigeria.
- The NSE is crucial in promoting and ensuring professional competence and standards in Nigeria’s engineering sector.
- Women’s representation in engineering and STEM fields is growing, but there is still a significant gender gap in many countries, including Nigeria.
- Promoting STEM education, particularly for girls, is vital for fostering a diverse and innovative workforce.
- Engineering is a crucial driver of development and innovation, playing a critical role in addressing various societal and technological challenges.