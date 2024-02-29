Minister Umahi Urges BUA Cement for Further Price Reductions

Senator David Umahi, the Minister for Works, has called on BUA Cement to take additional steps to lower cement prices in the market. During a visit to the company’s headquarters in Sokoto with his management team, Umahi highlighted the need for price adjustments despite a previous agreement with cement manufacturers to set prices between N7,000 and N8,000. Recent checks, however, revealed a spike in retail prices nationwide.
The visit comes in the context of the Federal Government’s ambitious road construction project, covering 372 kilometres of dual carriageway from Kaduna to Sokoto State, with plans to use both asphalt and concrete in different phases. Umahi’s inspection aimed to assess BUA Cement’s capacity to support this massive infrastructure initiative, especially with the upcoming commissioning of the company’s fifth production line.
Umahi praised BUA Cement for maintaining a clean and orderly environment and encouraged continuing such standards. Senator Aminu Tambuwal also commended the company for its performance and urged it to ensure cement is accessible and affordable, aligning with the government’s housing goals.
BUA Cement’s Managing Director, Engineer Yusuf Binji, reassured that activating the fifth production line would significantly increase output and reduce cement prices, further supporting the construction sector and the broader economy.
Editorial
Senator David Umahi’s recent engagement with BUA Cement underscores a critical dialogue between the Nigerian government and key industry players in the construction sector. The call for further price reductions in cement is not just about fulfilling corporate responsibility; it’s about contributing to national development goals, particularly infrastructure and housing.
The government’s focus on extensive road projects and the commitment to housing for all necessitates collaboration with cement manufacturers to ensure that materials are both high quality and affordable. The initiation of BUA Cement’s fifth production line is a promising development that could lead to more competitive pricing in the cement market, benefiting both the construction industry and the end consumer.
However, this situation also highlights the broader challenge of balancing corporate profitability with social responsibility. As Nigeria continues to develop its infrastructure, the role of companies like BUA Cement becomes increasingly significant. Their ability to respond to government appeals for price adjustments will testify to their commitment to the nation’s development.
The dialogue between Minister Umahi and BUA Cement represents a step forward in addressing the spiralling costs of construction materials. Other manufacturers must follow suit, ensuring the construction sector’s growth is sustainable and aligned with the government’s affordability and accessibility goals.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s construction sector is a critical component of the national economy, significantly impacting infrastructure development and housing availability.
- The price of cement directly affects the cost of construction projects, influencing the affordability of housing and infrastructure development.
- BUA Cement is one of Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturers, pivotal in the construction materials market.
- The Federal Government’s road project from Kaduna to Sokoto State is part of a broader initiative to improve Nigeria’s road network and connectivity.
- Implementing BUA Cement’s fifth production line is expected to increase supply in the market, potentially leading to price reductions and greater accessibility for construction projects across the country.