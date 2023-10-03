Ndic Begins N16Bn Payout To Stakeholders Of 20 Liquidated Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has declared N16.18 billion in liquidation dividends to be distributed among depositors, creditors, and shareholders of 20 banks that have been liquidated.
This announcement was made possible due to substantial recoveries from debtors and the liquidation of assets belonging to the banks, according to a statement released on Monday by Bashir Nuhu, the corporation’s Director of Communication and Public Affairs.
The NDIC has initiated the verification and payment process for stakeholders included in the declarations, with the payment period commencing on September 28 and spanning 30 days.
The statement further highlighted:
“It is instructive to note that the ongoing payment is sequel to earlier payment of various sums which cumulatively amounted to N45.45bn as liquidation dividends in respect of the 20 banks as at July 2023.”
The banks involved in this exercise encompass Liberty Bank, City Express Bank, Assurance Bank, and several others.
Editorial
We observe the commendable strides taken by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in declaring and initiating the payment of N16.18 billion in liquidation dividends to stakeholders of 20 defunct banks.
This action not only reflects a commitment to safeguarding the interests of depositors, creditors, and shareholders but also underscores the importance of maintaining a stable and reliable financial system within the country.
We believe that such initiatives by the NDIC are pivotal in restoring and sustaining the confidence of the public and investors in the Nigerian banking sector. The transparency and accountability demonstrated in the recovery and distribution of assets from liquidated banks serve to reinforce trust and stability in the financial sector.
It is imperative that moving forward, mechanisms are strengthened to prevent the recurrence of scenarios that necessitate the liquidation of banks in the first place.
Ensuring the robustness and reliability of financial institutions should be paramount, and as such, regulatory bodies must be stringent in their oversight functions. This will not only safeguard the interests of stakeholders but also fortify the economic landscape against potential shocks and instabilities.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) was established in 1988 to protect depositors and guarantee the settlement of insured funds when a deposit-taking financial institution can no longer repay their deposits.
- The NDIC is an independent agency of the Federal Government and its operations are overseen by the Board of Directors.
- The maximum deposit insurance coverage by the NDIC is N500,000 per depositor per deposit money bank.
- The NDIC also provides a framework for the resolution of failing and failed financial institutions in Nigeria.
- The NDIC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are the two regulators of banks in Nigeria, each with its distinct mandate.