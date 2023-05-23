NEM Insurance Reports 11.9% Reduction in Expenses Amid Rising Claims Totaling N12.3bn

Article Summary
- NEM Insurance Plc has announced a reduction in its management expenses by 11.9% despite an increase in gross claims, which amounted to N12.3 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2022.
- This was disclosed at the 53rd Annual General Meeting, where the Chairman of the insurance firm, Dr Fidelis Ayebae, highlighted the Board’s supervision of management’s efficiency, which led to a reduction in management expenses from N4.2 billion in 2021 to N3.7 billion in 2022.
- The gross claims for the year represented an increase of 7.9% over the preceding year’s total of N11.6 billion.
- The company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the year under review was N5.5 billion, marking a 21% increase from N4.5 billion in 2021.
News Story
NEM Insurance Plc has reported a drop of 11.9% in its management expenses as the gross claims rose to N12.3 billion for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2022.
Speaking at the company’s 53rd Annual General Meeting, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, Chairman of NEM Insurance, said, “The Board supervised the management’s efficiency during the year under review, which led to a decrease in management expenses from N4.2 billion in 2021 to N3.7 billion in 2022.”
He added that the gross claims incurred during the year were N12.3 billion, marking an increase of 7.9% compared to N11.6 billion in the previous year. As a result, the gross claims ratio for 2021 was 42.0%, whereas it was 37.4% in 2022, reflecting a decrease of 5%.
“The net claims paid for the year amounted to N7.6 billion, up from N5.5 billion in the preceding year, resulting in an increase of 38%. The net claims ratio for the year under review was 22% and 19.9% for 2021; marking an increase of 2.1%,” Ayebae explained.
The Group’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the year under review stood at N5.5 billion, up 21% from N4.5 billion in 2021.
Editorial
Adapting to Challenges: NEM Insurance’s Successful Management in a Testing Year
Insurance is a business of risk, and managing those risks well is the key to success. NEM Insurance Plc’s recent financial performance reveals how successfully the company has navigated a challenging year, managing a significant increase in gross claims and reducing management expenses.
The company’s ability to decrease its management expenses by 11.9% amid a rise in claims to N12.3 billion is a testament to its effective cost management and strategic, operational efficiency. This accomplishment, particularly in a challenging economic climate, demonstrates a solid understanding of the delicate balancing act needed in the insurance industry.
However, the journey doesn’t end here. With gross claims increasing by 7.9%, the firm must maintain this efficiency while investing in risk mitigation measures. By doing so, NEM Insurance can continue to meet its commitments and grow its profits, as it did with the 21% increase in its Profit Before Tax for the last financial year.
Did You Know?
- NEM Insurance Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, providing various insurance and financial services.
- The company’s services include fire and special perils insurance, burglary and housebreaking insurance, consequential loss insurance, motor vehicle insurance, marine and aviation insurance, and many others.
- NEM Insurance Plc was incorporated in Nigeria in 1948 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1989.
