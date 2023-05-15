NERC Authorizes Power Disconnection After 12-day Non-payment Period

According to a recent statement, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has recently given Distribution Companies (DisCos) the green light to cut off power to customers who default on their electricity bills for at least 12 days.
In a document titled ‘Customer Protection Regulations, 2023’, released on the NERC website on April 20, 2023, it was indicated that a DisCo is permitted to terminate a customer’s power supply when the customer fails to settle their bill by the due date stipulated on the invoice or breaches other terms and conditions agreed upon with the company.
The NERC has stipulated that the due date for payment must be at least ten days after the delivery of the bill, following which DisCos can proceed with disconnection two working days later.
NERC explained, “The due date for payment should be at least ten days from when the bill was delivered to the customer. Bills can be physically delivered to the customer’s premises or by other electronic means, such as text messages or emails, as agreed with the customer.
“The gap between the payment date and the scheduled disconnection date for non-payment should not be less than two working days after the payment date.
“Any bill rectifying a previous inaccurate bill should have a payment due date that is at least 10 working days from the date of delivery of the corrected bill to the customer.”
The regulator further declared that customers could be disconnected without prior notice if they are illegally connected to DisCo’s network.
DisCos are also authorized to reject a customer’s application for electricity supply if such customers cannot provide a valid means of identification or refuse to pay the security deposit requested by the company.
NERC added,
“Where the customer’s connection is deemed to be harmful to the network’s integrity and/or compromises the quality of supply to other customers.
“Where the DisCo is denied access to read a meter located within the customer’s premises.
“When a customer instructs a distribution company to cut off electricity supply to their premises, the distribution company should disconnect the supply after verifying that the customer’s request will not adversely affect other customers in the premises requiring a continuous supply.
“The distribution company must ensure it can monitor consumption to the premises of the customer that requested a disconnection that was not implemented due to the impact on other customers in the premises, to evaluate the customer’s consumption.”
Editorial Note
Balancing Consumer Protection with Business Sustainability in the Electricity Sector
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ‘s recent directive allowing Distribution Companies (DisCos) to disconnect customers defaulting on their electricity bills for at least 12 days is a testament to the complex interplay between consumer protection and business sustainability in Nigeria’s power sector.
The provision forms part of the ‘Customer Protection Regulations, 2023′ and aims to enforce payment discipline among electricity consumers while ensuring the financial viability of DisCos.
This development underlines the necessity for a balanced approach in the power sector that protects consumers’ rights while ensuring the sustainability of DisCos.
The directive provides a clear timeline for bill delivery, payment, and possible disconnection, offering transparency and predictability.
However, DisCos must adhere to these guidelines carefully, respecting the grace period and ensuring customers are adequately informed.
But it’s not just about enforcing payments.
The regulation also puts the onus on DisCos to rectify inaccurate bills within a specified timeframe, promoting accountability.
There are potential pitfalls, though.
Abrupt disconnections, especially without adequate notice, can have severe implications for households and businesses.
Therefore, DisCos must exercise this power judiciously and compassionately, taking into account individual circumstances and the potential hardships that customers may face.
Furthermore, DisCos must ensure that disconnections do not negatively impact other customers sharing the same premises.
DisCos are also charged with monitoring customers’ consumption who have requested disconnections but have not had them affected due to their impact on others.
This is to prevent any form of misuse or unfair practices.
The regulator has also clearly stated that unauthorized connections to DisCo’s network can lead to immediate disconnection, a measure aimed at curbing illegal activities and preserving the integrity of the network.
Ultimately, while this directive is a step in the right direction for ensuring the financial sustainability of DisCos, it also underscores the urgent need for improved service delivery and customer satisfaction.
DisCos must minimize billing inaccuracies, ensure reliable power supply, and improve overall service quality.
The Nigerian power sector is at a crucial juncture, and the success of this regulation will depend on its fair and effective implementation.
It is a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of DisCos, the regulator, and, most importantly, the customers.
Did you know?
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was established in 2005 following the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005.
- DisCos, or Distribution Companies, are responsible for the final stage in the delivery of electricity to consumers in Nigeria. They manage the distribution network and the electrical retail business.
- Nigeria has 11 DisCos which cover the six geopolitical zones of the country.
