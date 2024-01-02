NGX Consumer Goods Soar by 90.39% in 2023 Amid Economic Challenges

In 2023, the NGX Consumer Goods Index remarkably appreciated by 90.39% despite the challenging macroeconomic climate in Nigeria. This period was particularly challenging for manufacturers, including consumer goods companies. Yet, some stocks in this sector demonstrated notable resilience, even as many faced unfavourable conditions.
Leading the pack in NGX’s best consumer goods stocks of 2023 was NASCON Allied Industries. Nigerian Breweries Plc, the country’s pioneering brewing company, experienced a 12.2% decline in share price, reflecting the broader sector’s struggles. The company reported a significant net loss of N56.8 billion in the first nine months of 2023, a 472.4% decrease from the previous year, mainly due to a substantial foreign exchange revaluation loss.
Guinness Nigeria Plc saw a 4.8% decrease in its share price, closing the year at N66.00. The company’s net income in the first quarter of 2024 declined by 5.56% year-on-year. Nestle Nigeria Plc’s share price remained static throughout the year, marking its first net loss in over five years, driven by a N122.9 billion foreign exchange revaluation loss.
International Breweries Plc recorded a modest 2.1% gain in share price despite a significant net loss due to foreign exchange revaluation. Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, the largest food company by revenue, saw a 16.4% increase in share price but recorded a loss after tax of N8.5 billion in the six months ending September 2023.
Cadbury Nigeria Plc’s share price rose by 59.7%, although it also faced a substantial net loss. BUA Foods Plc, however, stood out with a 197.5% increase in share price and a resilient financial performance, posting a net income of N105.6 billion in the first nine months of 2023.
NASCON Allied Industries, backed by Dangote Group, emerged as the top performer with a 384.2% increase in share price. The company’s financial performance was equally impressive, with a net income of N11 billion, a 282% increase from the previous year, and only a marginal foreign exchange loss.
Editorial
In the face of Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape in 2023, the NGX Consumer Goods Index’s 90.39% appreciation stands as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of specific companies within the sector. This performance, particularly by NASCON Allied Industries and BUA Foods Plc, highlights a crucial lesson: there are opportunities for growth and success even in turbulent times.
The contrasting fortunes within the sector, from Nigerian Breweries Plc’s decline to BUA Foods Plc’s impressive growth, underscore these companies’ diverse strategies and operational efficiencies. The significant losses incurred by many, primarily due to foreign exchange revaluation, point to the broader economic challenges facing Nigeria, including currency devaluation and inflationary pressures.
However, the success stories within this sector offer hope and a blueprint for other companies facing similar challenges. The ability of NASCON Allied Industries and BUA Foods Plc to not only navigate but thrive in such an environment is commendable. Their success is a beacon for other companies in the sector, demonstrating that it is possible to overcome economic adversities with the right strategies, resilience, and perhaps a bit of grit.
As we reflect on the performance of the NGX Consumer Goods Index in 2023, we are reminded of the importance of strategic planning, operational efficiency, and adapting to changing economic conditions. These companies’ achievements echo our opening thesis: amid challenges lies the potential for remarkable success.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), established in 1960, is the third-largest stock exchange in Africa by market capitalization.
- NASCON Allied Industries, part of the Dangote Group, was initially established 1973 as the National Salt Company of Nigeria.
- Nigerian Breweries Plc, founded in 1946, is the largest brewing company in Nigeria.
- Foreign exchange revaluation losses are critical in international business, reflecting the impact of currency fluctuations on company assets and liabilities.
- BUA Foods Plc is part of the BUA Group, a conglomerate with diverse interests, including sugar refining, cement production, real estate, steel, port concessions, manufacturing, oil gas, and shipping.