Nigeria Suffers N249bn Loss in July Due to Drop in Oil Output

Nigeria’s oil revenue took a significant hit in July, with a loss of N249bn as oil production dropped by over four million barrels. The total oil production in June was 37.5 million barrels, but it fell to 33.5 million barrels in July, according to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.
This decline led to a loss of four million barrels of oil, with pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft often cited as reasons for the drop.
The average cost of Brent crude oil in July was $80.1 per barrel, translating to a loss of about $320.4m for Nigeria. Using the average exchange rate of N777.3/$ in July, the total loss was around N249bn.
The daily crude oil output also declined, dropping from 1.25 million barrels daily in June to 1.08 million in July.
Editorial:
Nigeria’s oil production decline is a worrisome trend highlighting potential economic challenges. Losing N249bn in a single month is a significant blow, and pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft only add to the problem.
While some may argue that fluctuations in oil production are natural and that government efforts have been practical since September 2022, the reality is that this drop in output is a troubling sign.
A reduction of 400,000 barrels daily is a negative trend that could lead to severe economic consequences if not addressed.
Immediate investigation and action are needed to understand the root causes and implement effective solutions. The government must collaborate with stakeholders in the oil sector to develop strategies to prevent further losses.
Exploring new oil discoveries and commencing production in regions like Nasarawa and Bauchi may also bring about positive change.
The situation demands urgent attention and a concerted effort to reverse the trend. The economic implications of continued losses in oil production are too grave to ignore.
Nigeria must decisively protect its vital oil industry and the broader economy.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s lowest oil production volume was recorded at 0.94 million barrels daily in September 2022.
- The Federal Government and oil sector players blamed massive crude theft in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta for the decline.
- The country’s oil output started improving after September 2022, with production rising to 1 million barrels per day in October 2022.
- Nigeria produced 1.258 million barrels per day in January 2023, about 23,000 barrels per day higher than the output in December 2022.
- The momentum was sustained until February, with an output of 1.31 million barrels per day, but then the volume dropped, ending the seven-month run in Nigeria’s oil output.