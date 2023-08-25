Nigerian Banks Lose N9.75B in Q2 2023 from Fraud Surge

Nigerian banks have reported a staggering increase in fraud cases, with losses amounting to N9.75 billion in the second quarter of 2023.
This marks a 277% rise from N2.58 billion in the previous quarter.
The Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) released these findings in a report on fraud and forgeries in Nigerian banks for Q2 2023.
The report also revealed that staff involvement in fraud rose by 22.2%, while outsider involvement decreased by 6.4%.
Fraudulent loans accounted for the highest loss at 94.35%, with a value of N5.46 billion.
Mobile fraud followed at 3.39%, amounting to N196 million.
The report indicated that the banks were liable for the losses and had to make refunds to customers.
Editorial
The alarming rise in fraud cases and subsequent losses in Nigerian banks is a cause for concern that demands immediate action.
The FITC report highlights not just the vulnerability of the banking sector but also the increasing involvement of insiders, which is even more troubling.
Banks must tighten their internal controls and invest in advanced security measures, including Artificial Intelligence, to detect and prevent fraud.
Regulatory bodies should also step up their oversight and impose stricter penalties for non-compliance.
The banking industry can ill afford to lose public trust, especially when the country is grappling with economic challenges.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of Africa’s largest and most complex financial services sectors, with over 20 licensed commercial banks.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established in 1958 and is the apex regulatory authority for the country’s financial system.
- The Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) is owned by the Banker’s Committee, which comprises the CBN, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, and all licensed banks.
- Artificial Intelligence in banking is on the rise globally, with applications ranging from fraud detection to customer service.
- The global cost of cybercrime is expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.