Nigerian Stocks See 58% Investor Pullback Amid Rising Risks

In the face of escalating socio-political uncertainties and naira fluctuations, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have significantly reduced their stake in Nigeria’s stock market.
During Q1’23, investments plummeted to N53.71 billion, marking a steep 58.3 percent YoY downturn from N128.91 billion in the same quarter of 2022.
This data is according to a report issued by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) covering Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Participation in equities.
The report highlights a steady drop in FPI engagement from January to March.
A detailed breakdown found that total foreign portfolio investment had contracted MoM by 26.9 percent to N19.62 billion in February 2023, down from N24.90 billion in January.
By the end of March, it had slipped further to N9.19 billion, signaling a 53.2 percent MoM decrease.
The analysis revealed that YtD foreign investors constituted a mere 10.13 percent of total equities transactions.
Moreover, total FPI outflows exceeded inflows within the first quarter, with an N18.12 billion inflow recorded against an N35.59 billion outflow.
Analysts at United Capital Plc observed a persistent downturn in FPI’s engagement in equities, signaling foreign investors’ diminishing interest in Nigeria’s economy.
This trend is attributed to rising security issues, socio-political risks, dwindling foreign reserves, burgeoning debt sustainability risks, and increased naira volatility.
Editor’s Take
In the face of escalating socio-political uncertainties and a volatile naira, it’s unsurprising that foreign investors are taking a step back from Nigeria’s stock market.
The 58.3% year-on-year investment decline during Q1 2023 raises significant concerns for the country’s financial stability and future growth prospects.
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) report paints a sobering picture of diminishing foreign investor confidence.
This, coupled with the domestic economic struggles, compounds the financial uncertainties for Nigeria.
The fact that total foreign portfolio investment has contracted consistently since January this year indicates a deep-seated issue that requires urgent attention.
The implications of this trend are far-reaching, as foreign investments often play a vital role in boosting economic growth, facilitating technology transfer, and creating job opportunities.
The current state of affairs suggests a need for significant economic reforms to restore investor confidence and rejuvenate the market.
An essential step in the right direction would be to address the prevailing socio-political risks and economic instability.
Fostering a secure and stable environment is crucial to attracting foreign investment.
Also, policymakers should work towards reducing naira volatility and bolstering foreign reserves.
It is high time that those in positions of authority take decisive actions to halt this downward spiral and pave the way for an economic resurgence.
A proactive approach is necessary, focusing on policy stability, ease of doing business, and infrastructure development to revive the dwindling foreign investment.
Benefits of Yohaig NG
Stay informed, and stay ahead with Yohaig NG.
We provide the latest Naija news today, bringing you accurate, timely, and comprehensive news stories from around Nigeria.
We believe that an informed reader is an empowered reader, and we are committed to delivering news that matters to you.
Whether you’re seeking updates on politics, business, sports, or entertainment, Yohaig NG has you covered.
We’re dedicated to maintaining a platform offering a blend of news, insights, and analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
We encourage you, our readers, to engage with our content, share your thoughts, and contribute to the dialogue.
Your perspective matters and can help shape the conversation.
In a world where news evolves rapidly, Yohaig NG is your reliable source for current Naija news.
We don’t just report the news; we delve into the heart of the matter, giving you the context and understanding to understand it all.
Don’t just passively consume the news.
Engage, participate, and join the conversation.
Comment below if you have insights to share or if there’s an angle you’d like us to explore.
We value your input and look forward to hearing from you.