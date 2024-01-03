Nigeria’s FDI Asset Disposal Soars to $200M in Q3 2023

In a striking development reported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), foreign direct investors have dramatically increased their asset disposals in Nigeria, hitting an unprecedented $200 million in the third quarter of 2023. This development marks a significant shift in the foreign subsidiary divestiture landscape as multinational corporations increasingly transfer their business activities out of Nigeria.
The report from the CBN indicates a 186% surge in divestment in direct investment equities from the second quarter’s $70 million to $200 million in the third quarter. Despite this, there was a notable influx of capital, with non-residents’ portfolio investments in debt instruments rising to $2.86 billion, a 28.25% increase from the previous quarter’s $2.23 billion.
The divestment trend extended beyond direct investments, with ‘Other Investment’ experiencing a divestment of $310 million, a stark contrast to the $20 million inflow in the preceding quarter. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Other Investments constituted 77.56% of all capital importation in Q3 2023.
Total financial asset disposal in the third quarter reached $870 million, down from the second quarter’s $980 million acquisition. This shift reflects disposals in direct and other investments, including equity and investment fund shares, and residents’ reduced foreign currency and deposit holdings. However, portfolio investments saw a slight increase in net acquisition, rising to $70 million from $50 million in the previous quarter.
The economic landscape in Nigeria in 2023 was fraught with challenges, including election uncertainties, artificial cash scarcity, and a poorly executed currency note redesign. These factors, combined with fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange market unification, pushed inflation up and devalued the naira by over 50%. As a result, several businesses, including notable firms like GSK UK Group, exited the Nigerian market, raising concerns about the country’s business environment and deterring potential foreign investors.
As we reflect on the recent economic developments in Nigeria, it’s evident that the country is at a critical juncture. The significant increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) asset disposals is not just a number; it’s a signal of deeper underlying issues in the Nigerian economy. The divestment of $200 million in the third quarter of 2023 paints a picture of multinational corporations losing confidence in Nigeria’s economic stability.
This trend of divestment, coupled with the challenges faced by businesses in 2023, including the controversial removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market, has led to a precarious situation. The devaluation of the naira and the rising inflation are symptoms of a more significant problem – the need for robust economic reforms and a stable political environment.
The exit of nearly ten firms from the Nigerian market last year, including the notable departure of GSK UK Group, is a wake-up call. It indicates that the ease of doing business in Nigeria is under scrutiny. As we move forward, policymakers must address these issues head-on. They must create an environment that attracts foreign investment and retains it. This involves ensuring political stability, implementing effective economic policies, and fostering a business-friendly climate.
The path ahead is challenging, but it’s not insurmountable. By acknowledging these issues and taking decisive action, Nigeria can turn the tide, ensuring a stable and prosperous economic future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, surpassing South Africa in 2014.
- The Nigerian Naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the Pound.
- Nigeria is one of the world’s largest crude oil producers but imports most of its refined petroleum products.
- The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is one of the largest film producers in the world in terms of the number of films.
- Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world and one of the most populous urban areas.