NSE Highlights Policy Flaws Harming Nigeria’s Manufacturing

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has voiced its concerns over the declining state of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, attributing this downturn to inconsistent government policies. Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, the President of NSE, pinpointed several key issues during a pre-event press conference for their annual national engineering conference in Abuja. The conference, themed ‘Re-engineering the Manufacturing Sector for Competitiveness and Enhanced Economic Growth’, aims to address these challenges.
Gidari-Wudil highlighted the negative impact of fluctuating foreign exchange regimes, hostile import licensing policies, the lack of reliable power, and the escalating costs of alternative energy sources. He lamented the gradual erosion of Nigeria’s non-oil export performance, once buoyed by agricultural produce, textiles, coal, tyres, hides, and skins. The NSE President noted the disappearance of rubber plantations in the South, the closure of coal mines in the East, and the decline of textile and tannery industries across the country.
These issues, according to Gidari-Wudil, stem from unfavourable government policies that have led to the exit of major international conglomerates from Nigeria’s manufacturing landscape. He cited the examples of Volkswagen, Michelin, Procter & Gamble, and others, whose departure has significantly weakened the sector. The NSE President also pointed out the sad state of the Ajaokuta Steel Manufacturing Company, a government-owned entity that has failed to produce steel since its inception.
Gidari-Wudil stressed the need for the involvement of Nigerian engineers in addressing the challenges facing the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. He also mentioned the society’s study on concrete technology, with findings to be revealed at the conference.
The event is set to host dignitaries including President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima, among others.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the critical role of engineering expertise in revitalizing Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, as highlighted by the Nigerian Society of Engineers. The concerns raised by NSE President Tasiu Gidari-Wudil about the adverse effects of inconsistent government policies on the manufacturing sector are a clarion call for urgent reform.
The decline in Nigeria’s manufacturing capabilities is not just an economic issue but a national concern. The departure of international conglomerates and the underperformance of key industries like steel manufacturing are symptoms of deeper systemic issues. These include policy instability, infrastructural deficits, and a lack of strategic planning. The situation demands a concerted effort from both the government and the private sector to create a more conducive environment for manufacturing.
We believe that the government must prioritize stable and conducive policies that encourage investment and growth in the manufacturing sector. This includes establishing a consistent foreign exchange regime, rationalizing import licensing policies, and most importantly, addressing the chronic power shortages that plague the country. The government should also consider incentivizing local manufacturing and adopting policies that protect and promote indigenous industries.
The involvement of Nigerian engineers in policy formulation and implementation cannot be overstated. Their technical expertise and understanding of the local context are invaluable in crafting realistic and effective solutions to the challenges facing the sector. The government should actively collaborate with professional bodies like the NSE to harness this expertise.
In essence, re-engineering Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a multifaceted approach, involving policy reform, infrastructural development, and professional expertise. It is a task that demands immediate attention and action, for the economic and technological advancement of the nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contributes significantly to its GDP, yet it faces numerous challenges, including infrastructural deficits and policy inconsistencies.
- The Ajaokuta Steel Company, established in the late 1970s, was expected to drive Nigeria’s industrialization but has remained largely non-functional.
- Nigeria has one of the largest economies in Africa, yet its manufacturing sector’s potential remains largely untapped.
- The Nigerian Society of Engineers plays a crucial role in advocating for technological and infrastructural development in Nigeria.
- The manufacturing sector in Nigeria has the potential to create millions of jobs and significantly reduce the country’s unemployment rate.