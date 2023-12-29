Oladimeji Peters Leads FirstCentral’s Push for Top Credit Bureau Services

Oladimeji Peters, with over 18 years of experience in Business Development and Analytics, is at the helm of FirstCentral Credit Bureau Limited as its Managing Director/CEO. Holding a degree in Economics and an MBA from Durham University, Peters is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.
FirstCentral Credit Bureau Limited is Nigeria’s first and only independent credit bureau. The company’s mission is to manage a world-class credit bureau, focusing on developing a highly motivated workforce and providing dynamic, cutting-edge credit information and risk management solutions. Specializing in comprehensive credit reporting services and risk analytics, FirstCentral aids financial institutions, businesses, and individuals make informed credit decisions.
The company attributes its success to strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and a customer-centric approach. By investing in people and technology, FirstCentral ensures its solutions meet clients’ evolving needs, fostering long-term relationships and contributing to business growth.
FirstCentral has overcome significant challenges, such as operating in a ‘datapenia’ environment without unique identifiers. Despite these hurdles, the company has built a database with billions of credit records, achieving a data Six Sigma standardization of at least 99.6% data validity and accuracy.
The company’s objective is to balance and sustain economic needs, understanding that credit involves risks of repayment/default. This understanding has led to the development of a robust credit reporting and scoring system, improving loan repayment performance and reducing non-performing loans.
FirstCentral also nurtures Nigerian talent, ensuring continuous professional development to meet and exceed international standards. Upholding moral and ethical standards is paramount, with regular training and stringent policies to maintain integrity.
Over the years, FirstCentral has achieved several milestones, including industry awards, technological advancements, and significant partnerships, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation in the credit reporting sector.
Editorial
The leadership of Oladimeji Peters at FirstCentral Credit Bureau Limited is a testament to the potential of Nigerian professionals in driving innovation and excellence in the financial sector. Under his guidance, FirstCentral has established itself as Nigeria’s premier independent credit bureau and set a benchmark for quality and integrity in credit reporting services.
FirstCentral’s commitment to professional development and ethical standards is particularly noteworthy. By investing in its human capital and adhering to strict moral guidelines, the company ensures that its services are practical and trustworthy. This approach is crucial in the credit industry, where accuracy, reliability, and ethical conduct are paramount.
The challenges faced by FirstCentral, such as operating in a data-deficient environment, highlight the resilience and innovative spirit of the company. Overcoming these obstacles to achieve high data validity and accuracy standards is a remarkable achievement that contributes significantly to the financial sector’s stability and efficiency.
FirstCentral’s focus on nurturing local talent and aligning its services with global standards is commendable. It demonstrates a belief in the capabilities of Nigerian professionals and a commitment to elevating the country’s standing in the global financial community.
As FirstCentral continues to grow and innovate, it serves as an inspiration for other Nigerian companies. Its success story underscores the importance of professional excellence, ethical conduct, and a customer-centric approach in building a world-class business.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s credit bureau industry plays a critical role in the country’s financial system, helping to assess creditworthiness and manage credit risk.
- The development of credit bureaus in Nigeria has significantly improved access to credit for individuals and businesses.
- Data accuracy and security are crucial in the credit reporting industry, as they directly impact financial decisions and risk assessments.
- Continuous technological innovation is essential in the credit bureau sector to keep up with the market’s evolving needs and regulatory requirements.
- The growth of the credit bureau industry in Nigeria reflects the broader trend of financial sector development and digital transformation in the country.