Olatunji Mayaki Named Sterling Bank’s New Board Chairman

Sterling Bank Limited has officially appointed Olatunji Mayaki as its new Board of Directors Chairman, effective January 1, 2024. This appointment follows the resignation of the previous chairman, Asue Ighodalo, on December 31, 2023. According to a statement by the Company Secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, Ighodalo’s resignation aligns with best corporate governance practices, as he has chosen to pursue public service.
Mayaki, previously serving as a non-executive director on the board, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His professional background includes practising law at the firm formerly known as Ajumogobia, Okeke, Aluko & Oyebode and holding significant positions such as the pioneer Vice President of Legal and compliance of ARM Limited, Country Head of Legal and Group Company Secretary for all Shell Petroleum companies in Nigeria, and Deputy Managing Director of Addax Petroleum Nigeria.
Apart from his corporate roles, Mayaki is actively involved in social development. He is a member of the Governing Council of Davidson, a Nigerian private university, and a UK-based NGO, Chestrad. Through these platforms, he has initiated several programs in Nigeria focusing on health systems, social development, and support for women and the girl child.
An alumnus of the University of Ibadan, Harvard, and INSEAD business schools, Mayaki’s expertise in Law, Finance, and Investment is expected to reinforce Sterling Bank’s commitment to strong corporate governance. Under his leadership, the bank aims to continue its progressive growth and achieve tremendous success.
Sterling Bank has recently intensified its focus on innovation and digitisation, launching specialised products like Specta, The Business Hub, OneBank, Qore, Edubanc, HealthBanc, and Omni X, catering to the unique needs of the Nigerian market. The bank has also partnered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to support the real sector of the Nigerian economy, offering single-digit low-interest loans to SMEs, starting with a N5 billion scheme.
Known for its HEART of Sterling strategy, which invests in Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation, Sterling Bank was featured in the Financial Times’ top 100 fastest-growing companies in Africa in 2023. The Great Place To Work Institute has recognised the bank’s commitment to being a great place to work, winning multiple awards over the last five years, including being named the Overall Best Place To Work In Nigeria earlier this year.
Editorial:
The appointment of Olatunji Mayaki as the new chairman of Sterling Bank’s Board of Directors marks a significant milestone in the bank’s journey towards innovative and responsible banking. Mayaki’s diverse experience and proven leadership skills are expected to steer the bank towards new heights of success and stability. His appointment comes when the banking sector transforms rapidly, driven by digital innovation and a growing focus on sustainable practices.
Mayaki’s involvement in social development initiatives reflects a broader trend in corporate leadership – integrating social responsibility into business strategy. His role in advancing health systems, social development, and support for women and the girl child aligns with Sterling Bank’s commitment to impactful investments, as evidenced by its HEART strategy.
The bank’s recent initiatives in digitisation and product specialisation demonstrate a keen understanding of the evolving needs of the Nigerian market. The partnership with SMEDAN to support SMEs with low-interest loans is a commendable step towards fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.
As we observe Mayaki’s leadership unfold, it will be interesting to see how Sterling Bank navigates the challenges and opportunities of the modern banking landscape. The bank’s focus on innovation, customer-centric products, and social responsibility sets a precedent for other financial institutions in Nigeria and beyond. Mayaki’s leadership could be a catalyst for a new era of banking that is both profitable and socially and environmentally conscious.
Did You Know?
- Established in 1960, Sterling Bank is one of Nigeria’s long-standing and reputable financial institutions.
- The HEART of Sterling’s strategy focuses on sectors that significantly impact the economy and society, aligning with global sustainable development goals.
- Olatunji Mayaki’s diverse background includes significant legal, compliance, and corporate governance roles, bringing a multifaceted perspective to his new role.
- The University of Ibadan, where Mayaki studied, is Nigeria’s oldest university, renowned for its academic excellence.
- Sterling Bank’s partnership with SMEDAN reflects a growing trend in Nigerian banking to support small and medium-sized enterprises, which are crucial for economic diversification and job creation.