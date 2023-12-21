Ondo State Nears Completion of N4.2bn Egg Powder Factory

The Ondo State Government has announced its ongoing efforts to complete the N4.2 billion egg powder factory at Emure-Ile in the Owo Local Government area. The state government holds a 55 per cent stake in this venture, operating under Sunshine Food Processing Concept Limited, with Imperial Capital owning the remaining 45 per cent. This factory is dedicated to producing powdered eggs.
The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, made this announcement during a courtesy visit from Engr. Ife Oyedele is the Chairman of Sunshine Food Processing Company Limited. Mr Aiyedatiwa emphasised the state government’s commitment to the project, acknowledging that various factors had delayed its completion. He reassured that the government would continue to provide a conducive environment for businesses to flourish.
The acting governor highlighted the significant benefits of completing the egg processing factory, including job creation, reduced importation of powdered eggs, and the potential for exporting the product. He acknowledged the financial and other challenges that have caused delays but expressed optimism, especially with the 2024 budget considerations.
Engr. Ife Oyedele, in his remarks, stated that upon completion, the factory would require about 500,000 eggs daily for its operations. He also mentioned that powdered eggs are recommended by UNICEF for malnourished children, indicating the project’s potential health benefits. Oyedele added that the factory would substantially benefit local farmers by boosting their earnings and encouraging increased production.
The factory, which was inaugurated on September 28, 2020, by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, represents a significant step forward in the state’s agricultural and industrial development.
Editorial:
The nearing completion of the N4.2 billion egg powder factory in Ondo State is a beacon of industrial progress and agricultural advancement. This project, a collaborative effort between the state government and Imperial Capital, is more than just an industrial venture; it symbolises economic diversification and sustainable development.
The factory’s focus on powdered eggs addresses the economic aspect of agriculture and the nutritional needs of the population of incredibly malnourished children. The factory promises to invigorate the local poultry industry by requiring a substantial daily supply of eggs, providing a stable market for farmers and encouraging increased egg production.
However, the journey to this point has not been without challenges. The delays due to financial constraints and other factors are a reminder of the complexities involved in such large-scale projects. Yet, the state government’s commitment to overcoming these hurdles and providing an enabling environment for business growth is commendable.
As we anticipate the completion of this project, it’s crucial to consider the broader implications. The factory is set to create employment opportunities, reduce reliance on imported powdered eggs, and potentially position Ondo State as an exporter in the global market. This aligns with the broader vision of economic diversification and self-sufficiency.
We must also recognise the role of such projects in community development. The factory’s daily demand for many eggs presents an opportunity for local farmers to expand their operations, potentially leading to a ripple effect of economic growth in the region.
The egg powder factory in Ondo State is more than just an industrial project; it’s a step towards a more diversified and resilient economy. It’s a testament to the potential of combining agricultural prowess with industrial innovation to create sustainable economic growth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest producers of eggs in Africa.
- Egg powder is a versatile ingredient in various food products and has a longer shelf life than fresh eggs.
- The global egg powder market is growing, driven by increasing demand in food processing and pharmaceuticals.
- Powdered eggs are an essential source of protein and are used in emergency food supplies and humanitarian aid.
- Developing agro-industrial complexes like the egg powder factory is part of Nigeria’s strategy to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues.