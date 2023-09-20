OPSN Sounds Alarm Over National Assembly’s Frequent Business Probes

The Organised Private Sector in Nigeria (OPSN) warns that frequent invitations by National Assembly committees are harming businesses. Both foreign and local companies are closing operations due to this constant summons.
OPSN represents various business associations in Nigeria. These include the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce.
The group argues that the National Assembly’s actions are anti-business and hinder ease of doing business.
Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, Director General of MAN, spoke for the group. He criticised the National Assembly for overstepping its bounds.
Ajayi-Kadiri insists that the Assembly’s constitutional sections 88 and 89 do not apply to private businesses.
The group is concerned about the impact on the business environment. They argue that government entities should be the ones invited for clarifications.
Ajayi-Kadiri revealed that the issue is currently at the Supreme Court.
Editorial
The OPSN’s warning about the National Assembly’s ongoing invitations to business executives is a red flag for Nigeria’s business environment.
Are these actions by the legislative body indeed in the nation’s best interest, or are they an overreach that stifles economic growth?
The issue also raises questions about the separation of powers in Nigeria.
Should the National Assembly act as lawmakers and enforcers, especially concerning private businesses?
The OPSN’s move to take the matter to the Supreme Court indicates the gravity of the situation.
What will be the long-term implications if this trend continues?
Did You Know?
- The Organised Private Sector in Nigeria (OPSN) is an umbrella body for various business associations.
- Sections 88 and 89 of the Nigerian Constitution deal with the powers of the National Assembly to conduct investigations.
- The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is one of the critical members of OPSN and represents the interests of manufacturers in the country.
- Nigeria ranks 131 out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s 2020 Ease of Doing Business report.
- The National Assembly’s actions could potentially affect foreign direct investment in Nigeria at $2.6 billion in 2020.