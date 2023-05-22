Police Commissioner Advocates for Increased Support from Banks for MSMEs and Artisans

Article Summary
- Commissioner of Police in Osun state, CP Kehinde Longe, emphasizes financial institutions need to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and artisans, arguing it could help reduce crime rates.
- He stated this during a visit from the Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Dr Adekunle Adewole.
- The Commissioner underscored financial inclusion and funding for MSMEs and artisans as potential ways to deter crime, particularly among the youth.
- He also called for a strengthened partnership between the banking sector and security agencies for mutual benefits and societal safety.
News Story
The Osun State Police Commissioner, CP Kehinde Longe, has underscored the importance of financial institutions stepping up their support for MSMEs and artisans to help tackle the alarming crime rate in society. This statement was made during a courtesy call by Dr Adekunle Adewole, the Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, and some of the bank’s management staff at the command headquarters in Osogbo.
Expressing his appreciation for the visit, Longe pointed out that financial inclusion and funding of MSMEs and artisans are vital areas where banks can significantly reduce crime, especially among the younger population. In addition, he argued that engaging individuals productively can significantly reduce their likelihood of resorting to criminal activities.
Longe advocated for a more robust and active partnership between the banking industry and security agencies. He noted that a closer and more fruitful collaboration would benefit institutions and society. He added that as critical stakeholders in the security sector, the police and financial institutions should join forces to preempt and tackle financial crimes often perpetrated by dishonest bank officials and customers.
Additionally, the Commissioner pointed out how financial institutions could support police efforts by providing equipment to enhance their efficiency.
He concluded by saying, “After all, security is everybody’s business.”
In response, Dr Adewole saw the visit as a continuation of the bank’s renewed partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), which began with a visit to AIG Zone’ 11′, Mr Akande Kayode, the previous week. Adewole highlighted the necessity for banks and the police to work in tandem to ensure a more effective and less aggressive recovery of bad debts.
They were pledging the bank’s continuous support for the command, including refurbishing some operational vehicles.
Adewole and Longe brainstormed on how their entities could collaborate to improve security in the state. Their discussion also covered how the police could assist banks with wrong debt recovery, given the complexities of Nigeria’s operational environment.
Editorial
Forging Stronger Ties: The Banking Sector and Security Agencies
The call by CP Kehinde Longe, the Osun State Police Commissioner, for more support from financial institutions for MSMEs and artisans, could not be more timely. This emphasis on financial inclusion and funding, particularly for the younger demographic, is a strategic approach to reducing crime rates.
Banks have a significant role to play in curbing societal issues.
By fostering financial inclusion and empowering MSMEs and artisans, these institutions spur economic growth and provide individuals with a productive outlet, thus reducing the likelihood of criminal engagement.
Moreover, Longe’s call for a robust partnership between security agencies and the banking industry is a move in the right direction. Such collaboration can help preempt and curb financial crimes perpetrated by dishonest bank officials and customers, thereby strengthening the integrity of the financial sector.
While the task may seem daunting, the active participation and collaboration between these critical sectors – the banking industry and security agencies – could pave the way for a safer and more secure society.