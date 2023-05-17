Revolutionizing Energy in Ogun State: Transit Gas Nigeria and NGML Launch New Facility

Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL), an Axxela subsidiary, in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), has launched a Natural Gas City Gate facility in Ibefun. This new facility is set to provide natural gas to industrial and commercial sectors in Ogun State and the broader Southwest region of Nigeria.
The cutting-edge facility can deliver 150 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day (MMSCFD), guaranteeing reliable, safe, and efficient gas supply to the Sagamu Gas Distribution Zone and other areas in Ogun State.
This initiative is about energy provision and an avenue to stimulate economic growth. It aims to spur local industrialization, bolster commercial enterprises, and foster economic development in Ogun State and the broader Southwest region by facilitating access to clean, affordable, and sustainable energy.
Axxela Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Osunsanya, hailed the facility as a significant stride in its mission to broaden its natural gas distribution capacity and serve a more extensive customer base nationwide.
“We are thrilled to bring this transformative project to fruition, offering cost-effective and sustainable energy to businesses and industries within Ogun State and its environs,”
He said the project significantly augments their natural gas grid capacity and enhances their energy offerings in Nigeria.
Echoing Osunsanya’s sentiment, the Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, His Royal Majesty, Justin Ezeala, noted,
“This project’s successful completion marks another landmark achievement in the Federal Government’s decade of gas agenda and epitomizes the fruitful outcomes of a robust government-private sector partnership.”
Editorial: Energy Empowerment: Fuelling Growth in Ogun State and Beyond
Powering Forward with Natural Gas: A Milestone for Ogun State and Nigeria
Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL) and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited’s (NGML) recent inauguration of a Natural Gas City Gate facility in Ibefun is pivotal in Nigeria’s energy sector. This new facility is not just an energy provision hub but an engine set to drive economic growth in Ogun State and the broader Southwest region of Nigeria.
The current energy landscape in Nigeria necessitates such strategic interventions. For too long, businesses and industries have grappled with the challenges of obtaining reliable, efficient, and safe energy sources.
This project aims to tackle these issues head-on by supplying 150 million standard cubic feet of natural gas daily to the Sagamu Gas Distribution Zone and other areas within Ogun State.
There’s no denying the transformative power of energy. Reliable access to clean, affordable, and sustainable energy can catalyze local industrialization and the growth of commercial enterprises. Consequently, this project isn’t merely about increasing energy provision but fostering socioeconomic development.
However, this initiative should not be the end of our collective efforts. Instead, it should serve as a blueprint for future endeavours in the energy sector. The government and private entities must deepen their collaboration and commitment to similar projects to replicate this success nationwide.
The task is straightforward: let us seize this moment to accelerate our transition to a more sustainable and inclusive energy future.
Let us light up our cities and ignite our people and economy’s potential.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is ranked as the 9th largest producer of natural gas globally.
- Natural gas is cleaner and more efficient than coal and oil.
- The Nigerian government declared the years 2021-2030 as the “Decade of Gas.”
Your thoughts and comments enrich our community, so please share them below.