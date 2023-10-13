Saglev Set to Launch Advanced EV Assembly Plant in Lagos

Saglev, an American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has unveiled plans to initiate operations at its avant-garde EV assembly plant in Lagos, Nigeria, later this year.
During a press conference in Lagos, which aimed to highlight the advantages of electric vehicles, CEO Sam Faleye ardently championed the revolutionary potential of EVs. He underscored Saglev’s dedication to modifying its assembly plant in Ikorodu, Lagos, to accommodate Nigeria’s unique environmental and road conditions.
Faleye presented a strong argument for the broad adoption of EVs in Nigeria, dispelling prevalent myths regarding their affordability and upkeep.
He disclosed, “One of our brand-new EVs is priced between N18-N20m. Comparatively, a new Toyota Camry costs about N40m. The cost-effectiveness of EVs is striking, especially considering the rising petrol prices.”
He also highlighted the economic perks of EVs, emphasizing significant operational cost savings and elucidated that a fully charged EV could traverse up to 300 kilometres.
Moreover, Faleye assured that charging is seldom, necessitating only once or twice per week, with a full charge taking roughly four hours using a level two charger. Saglev is also planning to establish charging stations at every Ardova and Enyo Petrol Station across the nation, ensuring easy access for EV users.
He also highlighted the considerably lower maintenance costs of EVs, claiming a 50 per cent reduction compared to traditional vehicles.
Editorial
The impending commencement of Saglev’s advanced EV assembly plant in Lagos marks a pivotal juncture in Nigeria’s automotive industry, potentially heralding a new era of sustainable and economical transportation within the country.
The introduction of electric vehicles, particularly in a nation grappling with environmental challenges and fluctuating fuel prices, could signify a transformative shift towards cleaner and more cost-effective mobility solutions.
However, while the advent of EVs in Nigeria is a promising development, it is imperative to ensure that the necessary infrastructure, policies, and public awareness campaigns are concurrently developed to support the successful integration of EVs into the Nigerian transportation landscape.
The establishment of charging stations, development of EV-friendly policies, and public education on the benefits and usage of EVs are crucial to fostering a conducive environment for EV adoption.
We advocate for a comprehensive and strategic approach that encompasses not only the production and sale of EVs but also addresses the broader ecosystem that supports their operation and acceptance within the Nigerian context.
Stakeholders across various sectors must collaborate to ensure that the introduction of EVs translates into tangible benefits for the Nigerian populace and the environment.
Did You Know?
- Electric vehicles (EVs) have zero tailpipe emissions, contributing to improved air quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
- Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in the world, yet the country faces persistent fuel scarcity and fluctuating prices.
- The global electric vehicle market size was valued at USD 273.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6% from 2022 to 2030.
- Electric vehicles typically have fewer moving parts than conventional vehicles, often resulting in lower maintenance costs.
- The adoption of electric vehicles can contribute to the reduction of noise pollution in urban areas, as they operate much quieter than their internal combustion counterparts.