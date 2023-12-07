South-West Leads in Customs Revenue Generation, Says House Committee

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has revealed that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) garners most of its revenue from the South-West region of Nigeria. This statement was made by the committee’s chairman, Leke Abejide, during the inauguration of committee members in Abuja.
Abejide explained, “The NCS is a large institution with numerous commands, categorized into Zones A, B, and C. The South-West falls under Zone A.” He noted that the bulk of the revenue is generated from Zone A, which includes Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, and Ogun states, with significant contributions from seaports in Lagos.
Emphasizing the importance of monitoring Customs revenue and remittances to enhance the Federal Government’s income, Abejide assured, “The Committee on Customs and Excise will be unwavering in its pursuit of excellence. Our focus will be on improving trade facilitation policies, modernizing Customs procedures, and creating an environment conducive to economic growth and development.”
Under the new Act, the NCS has been granted access to increased revenue through a new financing model of four percent Free-on-Board (FOB), enabling more effective and efficient operations. “The new Act also ushers in a robust e-commerce system, aligning the NCS with global digital trends and facilitating rapid revenue generation and ease of doing business,” Abejide added.
He highlighted the Act’s establishment of a clear leadership structure for the NCS and outlined the committee’s seven focus areas: oversight on the NCS’s implementation of the new Act, revenue collection, remittance, cost of collection, export processing zones, training institutions, customs and excise laws, and budget estimates.
“We will rigorously scrutinize the NCS revenue collection and remittance processes to ensure full accountability and remittance into the Federation Account. The committee will also monitor the NCS’s progress in implementing the Act, ensuring adherence to transparency, accountability, and efficiency,” Abejide stated, adding that the new Act’s streamlined approach is expected to triple income compared to current levels.
Editorial
The recent revelation by the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise that the South-West region is the leading contributor to Nigeria Customs Service’s revenue is a significant indicator of the region’s economic vitality. This insight not only sheds light on the distribution of economic activities across the country but also underscores the importance of efficient and effective customs operations in national revenue generation.
As we delve into this development, it’s crucial to recognize the role of customs services in shaping the economic landscape. The South-West’s contribution, particularly through its bustling seaports, is a testament to the region’s strategic importance in trade and commerce. This scenario presents an opportunity for us to further streamline customs operations, ensuring they are not only revenue-focused but also facilitators of smooth and lawful trade.
The implementation of the new Act, with its focus on modernizing procedures and aligning with global e-commerce trends, is a step in the right direction. It reflects a progressive approach to customs administration, one that balances the need for revenue generation with the imperative of trade facilitation.
Our collective goal should be to create a customs environment that is transparent, efficient, and conducive to economic growth. This involves not just policy reforms but also investing in infrastructure, technology, and human capital development within the customs service. By doing so, we can enhance Nigeria’s position in global trade, foster economic development, and ensure a fair and equitable distribution of the benefits of trade across all regions.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Customs Service was established in 1891, making it one of the oldest government agencies in Nigeria.
- Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port, both located in Lagos State, are among the largest and busiest seaports in Africa.
- Nigeria’s customs revenue has been steadily increasing over the years, with the NCS collecting over ₦1 trillion in 2019.
- The NCS plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, not just in revenue collection but also in trade facilitation, anti-smuggling activities, and security.
- The Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) is a computerized system used by the NCS to enhance the efficiency of customs clearance processes.