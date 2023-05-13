Telcos Threaten to Cut USSD Services over Banks’ N120bn Debt

A significant disruption in online banking services looms over Nigeria as telecommunication companies (telcos) gear up to suspend Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services to banks from 7 pm today.
This disruption will affect various banking transactions conducted via mobile phones, including fund transfers, account balance checks, and bank detail verifications.
Notably, these transactions can be performed without internet connections or data.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reportedly authorized telcos to withdraw USSD services due to an escalating debt crisis, with banks owing over N120 billion.
Insider sources reveal that efforts to mediate the situation have been unsuccessful.
The banks and their regulator reportedly snubbed a meeting organized by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, which involved the NCC, telcos, and banks.
The go-ahead from the Minister to the NCC, allowing operators to disconnect the banks, seems to stem from this development.
The ongoing feud between telcos and banks centers on unpaid charges related to the USSD services, which banks use to service their customers.
Despite several interventions involving the NCC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and various ministries, the debt allegedly continues to rise.
Telcos maintain that banks have been indifferent to their payment obligations, while banks have not offered any credible explanation for the mounting debt.
As of the last two interventions by the NCC, CBN, and the Minister of Communications between 2020 and 2022, the debt stood between N42 billion and N80 billion.
However, a reliable operator source has disclosed that the debt has now surpassed N120 billion.
The source stated emphatically that the withdrawal of services would commence tonight.
Editor’s Note: A Wake-Up Call to the Debt Crisis
The impending disconnection of USSD services to banks by telecom operators over an alleged N120 billion debt points to a systemic issue that requires immediate attention.
Banks’ reliance on these services for customer transactions is undeniable, and any disruption could lead to significant inconveniences for millions of Nigerians.
It is a well-known fact that USSD services have become the lifeblood of mobile banking in Nigeria.
They have bridged the gap between technology and the common man, providing a convenient means for fund transfers and account balance checks.
However, with the escalating debt crisis, these services are under threat, and the implications are far-reaching.
If the telecom operators carry out their threat, it would not only disrupt banking services but also dent the image of the country’s banking sector, which prides itself on digital innovation and customer service.
Moreover, it would hurt the government’s financial inclusion efforts, considering that a sizable proportion of the population depends on these services for their banking needs.
Therefore, the parties involved – the banks, telcos, NCC, and CBN – must find a resolution to this crisis.
The banks, in particular, must take responsibility for their obligations and clear the outstanding debts to ensure the continuity of USSD services.
In addition, the business model between banks and telcos should be reevaluated regarding USSD services to prevent such issues.
It is high time regulatory bodies like the NCC and CBN stepped in to ensure a fair and sustainable model that benefits all parties.
Did you know?
- USSD services do not require internet access or a smartphone, making them a critical tool for financial inclusion in areas with low internet penetration.
- As of 2021, about 60% of Nigerian adults had a bank account, and many rely heavily on USSD services for transactions.
- The dispute between telcos and banks over USSD charges dates back to 2019, making it a long-standing issue in Nigeria’s financial and telecommunications sectors.
