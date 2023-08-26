Unclaimed Dividends Surge To N190Bn Sec Reports A 7.35 Increase

Unclaimed Dividends Surge to N190bn, SEC Reports a 7.35% Increase

By / Business /

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a 7.35% increase in unclaimed dividends. The total value now stands at N190bn, up from N177bn in 2021.

The revelation came during a media briefing following the quarterly Capital Market Committee meeting in Abuja.

Dayo Obisan, SEC’s Executive Commissioner of Operations, emphasized the need to focus on the rate of increase. He stated that one of the major issues keeping the figure high is the lack of access for the final beneficiaries.

Bet9ja Promotion Code YOHAIG 300x250 Banner

Efforts are underway to reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends by ensuring they reach the rightful owners.

Last year, the SEC reported that unclaimed dividends rose to N177bn from N168bn. The value had soared by 8,369% from N2.09bn in 1999 to N177bn in 2021.

SEC Director-General Lamido Yuguda also noted that registered exchanges in Nigeria outperformed global indices in H1 2023.

Editorial:
Nigeria’s rising unclaimed dividends are a financial anomaly that demands urgent attention.

Bet9ja Promotion Code YOHAIG 300x250 Banner

While the SEC’s efforts to address the issue are commendable, the 7.35% increase in unclaimed dividends to N190bn is a worrying trend.

The SEC must intensify its efforts to ensure that dividends reach their rightful owners.

This will help reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends and enhance the robustness of capital market data for planning.

The government should also consider implementing policies that make it easier for investors to claim dividends.

Bet9ja Promotion Code YOHAIG 300x250 Banner

This could include simplifying the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and leveraging technology to facilitate more straightforward claims.

Did You Know?

  • The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the primary regulatory institution of the Nigerian capital market.
  • Unclaimed dividends can result from shareholders not updating their contact information or not being aware of the dividends.
  • The Nigerian capital market has been showing signs of recovery, with registered exchanges outperforming global indices in the first half of 2023.
  • The concept of “Know Your Customer” (KYC) is crucial in financial markets to prevent fraud and ensure compliance with laws.
  • The value of unclaimed dividends in Nigeria was just N2.09bn in 1999, showing a dramatic increase.

Author

  • Felicia Komeja

    Felicia Komeja is a news content writer that loves to sew, travel, Copywrite, and read. She has one daughter, and her life revolves around this little girl who lights up Felicia's world with laughter. Email: felicia.kome[email protected]

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top