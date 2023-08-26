Unclaimed Dividends Surge to N190bn, SEC Reports a 7.35% Increase

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a 7.35% increase in unclaimed dividends. The total value now stands at N190bn, up from N177bn in 2021.
The revelation came during a media briefing following the quarterly Capital Market Committee meeting in Abuja.
Dayo Obisan, SEC’s Executive Commissioner of Operations, emphasized the need to focus on the rate of increase. He stated that one of the major issues keeping the figure high is the lack of access for the final beneficiaries.
Efforts are underway to reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends by ensuring they reach the rightful owners.
Last year, the SEC reported that unclaimed dividends rose to N177bn from N168bn. The value had soared by 8,369% from N2.09bn in 1999 to N177bn in 2021.
SEC Director-General Lamido Yuguda also noted that registered exchanges in Nigeria outperformed global indices in H1 2023.
Editorial:
Nigeria’s rising unclaimed dividends are a financial anomaly that demands urgent attention.
While the SEC’s efforts to address the issue are commendable, the 7.35% increase in unclaimed dividends to N190bn is a worrying trend.
The SEC must intensify its efforts to ensure that dividends reach their rightful owners.
This will help reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends and enhance the robustness of capital market data for planning.
The government should also consider implementing policies that make it easier for investors to claim dividends.
This could include simplifying the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and leveraging technology to facilitate more straightforward claims.
Did You Know?
- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the primary regulatory institution of the Nigerian capital market.
- Unclaimed dividends can result from shareholders not updating their contact information or not being aware of the dividends.
- The Nigerian capital market has been showing signs of recovery, with registered exchanges outperforming global indices in the first half of 2023.
- The concept of “Know Your Customer” (KYC) is crucial in financial markets to prevent fraud and ensure compliance with laws.
- The value of unclaimed dividends in Nigeria was just N2.09bn in 1999, showing a dramatic increase.