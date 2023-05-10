Urgent Need for Greater Insurance Penetration in Africa: FG

The Federal Government has voiced its concern over the insufficient insurance coverage in Africa and the sector’s limited impact on the economies of various African countries.
At the 2023 West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) Education Conference in Lagos, the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Dr. Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, lamented the current state of the insurance market in the region.
In her address at the conference, themed ‘Revitalizing West Africa’s Insurance Industry for Global Competitiveness,’ Ahmed emphasized the necessity for a robust insurance market in the West African region.
Ahmed, represented by the Insurance Commissioner, Mr. Sunday Thomas, insisted on fostering an effective, equitable, secure, and stable insurance market in the West African sub-region to benefit policyholders and other stakeholders.
“Insurance operations in Africa have been marked by minimal penetration and a negligible contribution to the financial growth of most African nations. However, we remain hopeful of a brighter future, hinging on technological innovations and a positive paradigm shift ready to address the expected rise in demand and untapped potential,” Ahmed remarked.
She further urged the conference attendees to consider and propose methods of revitalizing the insurance industry in West Africa for global competitiveness.
Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Segun Omosehin, commented on the conference theme saying,
“Our dedication to excellence, innovation, and professionalism is reflected in our preparations for this conference, and I am confident of its success. The theme is both timely and significant, highlighting the necessity for us to champion and stimulate growth and innovation in our regional insurance sector.”
WAICA’s Vice President, Eddie Efekoha, noted that the conference theme embodies “our thoughts and expectations while the resource persons have been meticulously chosen to address the issue in a way that presents all shades and perspectives.”
Editorial: A Wake-up Call for Africa’s Insurance Sector
It’s time for a frank conversation about insurance penetration in Africa.
The Federal Government recently voiced concerns over the industry’s current state, pointing out its minimal penetration and almost negligible contribution to the continent’s financial growth.
However, as we delve into this issue, it’s clear that the problems run deep, and the solutions are not straightforward.
Let’s start by looking at the status quo.
The insurance sector in Africa, as it stands, is underdeveloped.
The recent WAICA conference in Lagos highlighted the concerns shared by various stakeholders, from the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning to the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association.
Their message was clear – insurance penetration in Africa is disappointingly low, and the sector’s contribution to the economy is far from satisfactory.
However, the other side of the coin presents a different perspective.
Some argue that the low penetration of insurance is due to the economic conditions prevalent in many African countries, where a large portion of the population lives below the poverty line.
As a result, they claim that insurance is seen as a luxury, not a necessity, and is thus overlooked.
While there is merit in this argument, it shouldn’t be an excuse for the status quo.
The challenge then lies in transforming the perception of insurance from a luxury to a necessity.
The use of technology can play a significant role in this transformation.
By leveraging digital platforms, insurance providers can reach a wider audience, provide more affordable policies, and improve claim processing.
They can also educate the public on the importance and benefits of having insurance coverage.
Despite the opposing viewpoint’s good points, it’s clear that maintaining an underdeveloped insurance sector is not in Africa’s best interest.
The potential for growth in this industry is enormous, and it is time for all stakeholders – government, insurers, and the public – to come together to actualize this potential.
There is also a need for the insurance industry to tailor its products to the specific needs of the African market.
This will involve understanding the unique risks and challenges individuals and businesses face in different regions and creating policies that adequately protect against these risks.
Insurance companies should also consider innovative models such as microinsurance, which can provide affordable coverage for low-income individuals and small businesses.
Finally, African governments must proactively support the insurance industry’s growth.
This could involve implementing policies encouraging insurance uptake, such as making certain types of insurance mandatory and providing incentives for insurance companies to expand their services to underserved areas.
Regulatory bodies also have a crucial role in ensuring the industry operates pretty, transparently, and accountable.
The under penetration of insurance in Africa is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach.
While the challenges are significant, so too are the opportunities.
With a concerted effort from all stakeholders, we believe the African insurance industry can realize its full potential and contribute to the continent’s economic growth.
This will benefit the industry and provide financial protection for African individuals and businesses.
