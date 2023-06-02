Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia, Bolsters Control with Purchase of Five Million Shares

Zenith Bank’s Chairman, Jim Ovia, has enhanced his position by purchasing five million units of the bank’s shares, a transaction amounting to over N144m.
The acquisition was announced in a notice addressing insider trading, signed by Michael Otu, the company secretary, on Thursday. On Wednesday, Ovia was purchased in ten transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The average price he paid for the shares was recorded at N28.91.
As per the 2022 financial reports, Ovia already possessed 11.29 per cent of the lender’s shares. But, remarkably, he was the sole individual with more than five per cent in the bank, amounting to 3,546,199,395 units.
Ovia also indirectly controlled 1,523,928,375 units of shares through Institutional Investors Ltd, Lurot Burca Ltd, Jovis Nigeria Ltd, Veritas Registars Ltd, and Quantum Zenith Securities Ltd.
With this new procurement, Ovia has increased his holdings and further solidified his control over the financial institution.
Editorial
A Power Move: Jim Ovia’s Latest Acquisition Reflects Resilience of the Nigerian Banking Sector
The banking industry is no stranger to power plays, and the latest acquisition of five million units of Zenith Bank’s shares by Chairman Jim Ovia is a testament to that. The transaction, valued at over N144m, underscores the continuing resilience of Nigeria’s banking sector despite economic headwinds.
Acknowledging the opposition’s viewpoint that such acquisitions can consolidate power within financial institutions, potentially hindering competition, is essential. However, what should be stressed here is the signal this sends about the faith the leaders have in their institutions.
Ovia’s transaction, which he executed in ten separate deals on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, is a show of confidence in the financial institution and an endorsement of Nigeria’s evolving capital market. This act of faith by a financial stalwart should be seen as a broader affirmation of the sector’s prospects.
It also demonstrates Ovia’s commitment to the financial institution he leads. The fact that he was the only individual with more than a five per cent stake in the bank before this acquisition underscores his faith in Zenith Bank’s operational resilience and prospects.
Regulatory bodies should ensure that such acquisitions foster a sense of fair competition in the banking industry and promote market stability.
We encourage readers to stay informed about the dynamics of the banking sector, especially the strategies adopted by the industry’s leadership, as it provides insights into the industry’s future direction.
Did You Know?
- Jim Ovia founded Zenith Bank in May 1990.
- As of 2020, Zenith Bank was ranked as the 293rd largest bank in the world by Tier-1 2020 Ranking.
- Zenith Bank was the first Nigerian Bank to conjoin the London Stock Exchange & the Irish Stock Exchange due to its fast growth.
