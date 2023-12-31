Bayelsa State Acts Against Alleged Child Marriage Involving 4-Year-Old

The Bayelsa State Government has intervened in a case involving the alleged marriage of a four-year-old girl to a 54-year-old man in the Akeddei community, Sagbama Local Government Area. This action follows media reports highlighting the controversial union. The state government, in a statement co-signed by Dr Dise Ogbise-Goddy, Chairman of the Gender Response Initiative Team, and Mr Paniebi Jacob, Director of Child Development at the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Development, condemned the marriage as illegal and against tradition and customs.
The government emphasized its stance against child marriage in any form, declaring such practices as repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience. The intervention was prompted by a formal complaint from the child rights advocacy group DO Foundation. The Bayelsa State Human Rights Commission reported that the traditional ruler of the Akeddei community had responded to the government’s summons and promised to present the child, her parents, the groom, the youth leader, and the chairman of the Community Development Committee.
The government reaffirmed its commitment to the Bayelsa State Child Rights Law, vowing to rescue the child and prevent similar incidents. Collaborating with the Bayelsa State Police Command, the authorities plan to ensure the enforcement of laws protecting children. The statement concluded with gratitude to NGOs, including the International Federation of Women Lawyers and DO Foundation, for their support in safeguarding the child’s welfare. The case has drawn significant attention, with reports suggesting the girl’s parents initiated the marriage.
Editorial
The recent case in Bayelsa State, involving the alleged marriage of a four-year-old girl to a 54-year-old man, is a disturbing reminder of the challenges we face in protecting children’s rights. It is a call to action for all of us to stand against such practices that violate the innocence and rights of children. The swift response of the Bayelsa State Government and various NGOs is commendable. Still, it also highlights the need for continuous vigilance and advocacy in safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our society.
Child marriage is not just a violation of rights; it is a practice that perpetuates gender inequality, hinders educational opportunities, and endangers the health and well-being of young girls. As a community, we must reinforce the message that every child deserves a childhood free from exploitation and abuse. This case should catalyze more vigorous enforcement of child protection laws and increase public awareness about the detrimental effects of child marriage.
We stand together in the belief that the welfare of children is paramount. Let’s advocate for policies and practices that protect children’s rights and promote their well-being. Our collective efforts can create a safer, more equitable world for all children.
Did You Know?
- The Bayelsa State Child Rights Law is part of Nigeria’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
- Child marriage affects over 650 million women and girls worldwide, according to UNICEF.
- Sagbama Local Government Area is one of Bayelsa State, Nigeria’s eight local government areas.
- The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) promotes women’s and children’s rights.
- Nigeria ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991, committing to protect and uphold children’s rights.