Farmer Faces Legal Consequences for Alleged Assault on Deaf-Mute Minor

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered the remand of a 40-year-old farmer, Zakaria Bulus, in a correctional centre.
The farmer stands accused of defiling a deaf-mute 10-year-old girl.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna has charged Bulus with defilement.
The presiding judge, Mr Samson Kwasu, did not take Bulus’s plea due to the lack of jurisdiction to hear the case. Instead, Kwasu instructed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.
The case has been adjourned until July 18 for further mention.
The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, informed the court that the victim’s mother, Mary Hosea, reported the incident at the corps office in Kafanchan on June 13. Bulus allegedly lured the complainant’s daughter into an uncompleted building at Ungwan Masara and defiled her.
The minor was taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan.
During the investigation, Bulus confessed to the crime.
Editorial
Addressing Child Abuse: A Call for Stronger Legal Measures
The recent case of a 40-year-old farmer, Zakaria Bulus, charged with defiling a deaf-mute 10-year-old girl, brings to light the disturbing issue of child abuse in Nigeria. This incident, like many others, underscores the urgent need for more robust legal measures to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.
Critics may argue that the legal system is already overwhelmed with numerous cases, and adding more stringent laws may further burden the system. While this concern is valid, it does not negate the necessity for more robust child protection laws. The welfare of our children should be a priority, and no effort should be spared to ensure their safety.
The current case also highlights the importance of swift and decisive action by law enforcement agencies. The prompt response by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in charging the accused is commendable.
However, the fight against child abuse requires a collective effort.
It is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies; society must play a role.
Public awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in educating people about the signs of child abuse and the appropriate steps to take when such cases are suspected. Furthermore, the government should invest in social services supporting victims and their families.
In conclusion, while the legal proceedings against Bulus are a step in the right direction, they are insufficient.
We must strive for a society where every child is safe, and abuse is handled swiftly and decisively.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Child Rights Act, enacted in 2003, provides a comprehensive legal framework for the protection and welfare of children. However, as of 2021, only 24 out of 36 states have domesticated the Act.
- According to UNICEF, six out of every ten children in Nigeria experience some form of violence before they reach 18.
- A survey by the National Population Commission of Nigeria revealed that one in four girls and one in ten boys in Nigeria have experienced sexual violence before the age 18.
- The same survey found that less than five per cent of these children sought help and even fewer received support.
- Child helplines in Nigeria, such as the 112 Emergency Number and the NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons) helpline, provide immediate assistance to distressed children.
