FCT Police Nab Pastor and Associates in Child Trafficking Operation

In a significant operation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad 74 apprehended Pastor Simon Kado, his relative Jesse Simon-Kado, and their driver, Muhammad Isah, on charges of child trafficking. The trio was caught in the act of transporting 12 underage children, comprising eight girls and four boys aged between five and 16 years, from Nasarawa State to Ogun State. The arrest occurred in the early hours of Friday, February 9.
SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed the arrests in a statement on Saturday. The children, all hailing from Akwanga LGA in Nasarawa State, were discovered in a Toyota Hiace bus driven by Muhammad Isah en route to an undisclosed location in Ogun State. The police’s preliminary investigation has linked the children’s trafficking directly to Pastor Simon Kado and Jesse Simon-Kado, who are now in police custody.
The FCT Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner Benneth Igweh, is coordinating with the Nasarawa State Police Command to ensure the children are safely returned to their families. This incident highlights the ongoing efforts by the FCT police to combat the surge in kidnapping and bandit attacks within the region. Just in January 2024, the Special Intervention Squad of the FCT Police Command neutralized three notorious bandits in Abuja’s Bwari area. It eliminated a kidnap kingpin and his associates in Kaduna State, underscoring the police’s commitment to the safety and security of the FCT’s residents.
Editorial
The recent arrest of Pastor Simon Kado and his accomplices by the FCT Police Command sheds light on the disturbing reality of child trafficking within Nigeria. This heinous crime, which preys on the most vulnerable members of society, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to protect children and dismantle trafficking networks.
A pastor’s involvement in such criminal activities, traditionally associated with moral guidance and community trust, is particularly alarming. It serves as a stark reminder that child traffickers often exploit positions of authority and trust to carry out their illicit operations. This betrayal of community trust necessitates a vigilant and informed public capable of recognizing and reporting suspicious activities.
The collaborative efforts between the FCT and Nasarawa State Police Commands in responding to this incident exemplify the importance of inter-agency cooperation in addressing cross-state criminal activities. It also highlights the critical role of intelligence-led policing in preempting and disrupting trafficking networks before they can inflict harm on their victims.
As we commend the FCT Police Command for their swift action, we must also advocate for more robust legal frameworks, enhanced public awareness, and improved social services to prevent child trafficking. Protecting our children requires a collective effort from law enforcement, government agencies, civil society, and the public. Together, we can create a safer environment for our children, free from the threats of exploitation and trafficking.
Did You Know?
- Child trafficking in Nigeria is a critical issue, with the country being both a source and a destination for trafficked children.
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has been actively involved in operations to combat kidnapping, banditry, and trafficking within and around the capital city.
- Rapid Response Squads (RRS) are specialized units within the Nigerian Police Force designed to respond quickly to emergencies and high-priority crimes.
- The Endangered Species Act and the Nigeria Customs Service Act prohibit the illegal export of wildlife, including elephant tusks, underscoring the legal framework to combat such crimes.