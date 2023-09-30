Four Children in Anambra Rescued from Abusive Aunt’s Custody

In a recent operation, security operatives, alongside officials from the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, have successfully rescued four children. These children had been forcibly separated from their mothers and confined for nine months.
The revelation came through a press statement by Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo.
The children’s rescue took place in the Worliwor community in Onitsha. Their mother, Chinenye Orajiaka, had reported to the ministry that her sister-in-law, Ndidi Orajiaka, took her children and denied her any access to them after she separated from her husband.
The children were discovered locked in a room, making the rescue operation challenging. The mother stated that her search for her children had been ongoing since her husband took them away in Lagos. She was unaware that they were with her sister-in-law, who had allegedly been mistreating them.
The Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, expressed her dismay at the children’s condition, noting their malnourished and unkempt appearance. She emphasized the state’s commitment to children’s welfare and warned against any form of child maltreatment.
The children revealed that they hadn’t attended school for nine months under their aunt’s care and were responsible for all household chores, including fetching water from distant sources and washing their aunt’s clothes. Both the aunt and the children’s father have been summoned to the ministry for further action.
Editorial
The heart-wrenching situation of the four children in Anambra brings to light the dark underbelly of familial abuse. It’s a stark reminder that sometimes, danger lurks closer to home than we might think. The audacity of a family member to inflict such harm and deprive these children of their basic rights is deeply concerning.
Child abuse, in any form, is a grave violation that leaves lasting scars, both physical and emotional. Communities and authorities must remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding the rights and well-being of children.
We commend the swift action of the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare and hope that this serves as a deterrent to potential abusers. Every child deserves a safe environment to grow, learn, and thrive.
Did You Know?
- Anambra State is known as the “Light of the Nation” due to its rapid industrialisation.
- Child abuse can have long-term psychological effects, often carrying into adulthood.
- The Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted by the United Nations in 1989, is a human rights treaty that sets out the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of children.
- An estimated 120 million girls and 73 million boys worldwide have experienced sexual violence.
- Early intervention and support can play a crucial role in helping abused children heal and lead healthy lives.