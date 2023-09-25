Man in Ekiti Faces Charges for Alleged Child Trafficking

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) in Ekiti State has recently paraded Ojo Abefe, a middle-aged man, on charges of child trafficking.
Abefe, originally from Ada in Osun State, is accused of trafficking two females, one minor and an Ekiti State University graduate, to Mali for prostitution.
The Ekiti State Head of Operations for NAPTIP, Mr. Samson Oladimeji, revealed that the suspect was handed over to NAPTIP by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) of Ekiti State.
Oladimeji expressed concern over the rising incidents of human trafficking in the state.
He shared that from January to September, NAPTIP arrested eighteen suspects and rescued 23 victims from Libya, Mali, Togo, and Burkina Faso.
One rescued victim, Oluwatosin Apata, recounted her experience, stating she was sold to an agent by Abefe, who tried to coerce her into prostitution.
She spent four months in Mali before being rescued and returned to Nigeria.
Editorial:
Child Trafficking: A Menace We Must Confront
The recent arrest of Ojo Abefe by NAPTIP in Ekiti State brings to the forefront the persistent and deeply troubling issue of child trafficking.
This heinous crime, which exploits the vulnerable for financial gain, is not just a violation of human rights but a stain on our collective conscience.
The fact that such incidents continue to occur, even with the presence of agencies like NAPTIP, underscores the complexity of the problem.
It’s not just about law enforcement; it’s about societal values, poverty, lack of education, and the allure of a better life elsewhere.
The fight against child trafficking requires a multi-pronged approach involving the government, civil society, communities, and individuals.
The testimonies of victims like Oluwatosin Apata are a chilling reminder of the dangers that many face.
It’s imperative that we, as a society, take collective responsibility to ensure that no child or individual becomes a victim of such exploitation.
Did You Know?
- NAPTIP was established in 2003 to tackle human trafficking and similar human rights violations in Nigeria.
- Human trafficking is considered the third-largest crime industry in the world, after drug trafficking and arms trafficking.
- Victims of trafficking often face physical and psychological abuse, and many suffer from long-term trauma.
- Ekiti State, located in western Nigeria, has seen a rise in trafficking cases in recent years.
- Global efforts, such as the United Nations Palermo Protocol, aim to combat trafficking through international cooperation.