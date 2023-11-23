Climate Change Threatens $460 Billion Loss for Nigeria by 2050

A new report from Agora Policy, titled ‘Climate Change and Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria,’ has issued a stark warning: Nigeria could lose up to $460 billion by 2050 if urgent actions are not taken against the adverse effects of climate change. The report, supported by the MacArthur Foundation, was presented in Abuja at a policy conversation titled ‘Nigeria, Climate Change, and the Green Economy,’ as part of the preparations for COP28.
The report also revealed that Nigeria had already lost $100 billion to climate change by 2020. It highlights various channels through which climate change could exacerbate Nigeria’s developmental challenges. However, it also points out opportunities for Nigeria to foster rapid economic growth, diversify its energy sources, generate employment, and address poverty and inequality through an equitable energy transition.
Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, Director of the Centre for Climate Change and Development, presented key findings. He noted that 25 million Nigerians are at risk of flooding, and 630 km2 of land in the Niger Delta area is susceptible. In Lagos alone, about 357,000 people are currently exposed to flooding, a number projected to rise to 3.2 million by 2050. The direct estimate of damage and loss from flooding in 2022 is N1.48tn, with total damage, including indirect losses, around N2.6tn.
The report recommends strengthening national climate policy frameworks, enhancing institutional capacity, ensuring adequate climate funding, fair energy transition, public awareness, collaborative approaches, and targeted sectoral interventions.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the findings of the Agora Policy report on climate change as a critical call to action for Nigeria. The potential loss of $460 billion by 2050 due to climate change is not just an economic concern but a clarion call for urgent and comprehensive action.
Climate change poses a multifaceted threat to Nigeria, impacting food production, food security, water resources, health, energy, and infrastructure, and exacerbating conflicts over dwindling natural resources. The report’s revelation that Nigeria has already lost $100 billion to climate change underscores the immediacy of this crisis.
The need for a robust response is clear. Strengthening policy frameworks, building institutional capacity, and ensuring adequate funding are essential steps. However, these must be part of a broader, more integrated approach. Nigeria must prioritize an equitable energy transition, leveraging its abundant renewable resources to create sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
Public awareness and engagement are crucial. Climate change is not a distant problem; it is a present and growing threat to Nigeria’s development and prosperity. The media, educational institutions, and civil society must play a role in raising awareness and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship.
The Agora Policy report is a wake-up call. Nigeria must act decisively and collaboratively to address the challenges of climate change. The cost of inaction is too high, both in economic terms and in the well-being of its people.
Did You Know?
- Climate change can significantly impact a country’s socioeconomic development, affecting agriculture, health, and infrastructure.
- Flooding is one of the most common and devastating effects of climate change, leading to loss of life, and property, and displacement of communities.
- Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, offer opportunities for countries to transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system.
- Public awareness and education are key to understanding and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
- Effective climate policy requires collaboration between governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations.