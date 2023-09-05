Climate Crises Displace Nearly 2 Million Children in Sub-Saharan Africa

Save the Children reports a drastic increase in children displaced by climate-induced disasters in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, 1.85 million children were displaced by the end of 2022, nearly double the number from the previous year.
Many of these children have been displaced multiple times and live temporarily with extended families.
Flooding in Nigeria’s Borno State contributed to the region having the highest number of new internal displacements. By the end of last year, at least 854,000 people remained displaced, including an estimated 427,000 children.
The number of new displacements across Sub-Saharan Africa was three times higher than the previous year, with 7.4 million refugees compared to 2.6 million in 2021.
Editorial
The alarming rise in the number of children displaced by climate-induced disasters in Sub-Saharan Africa is a humanitarian crisis that cannot be ignored. The data reveals a disturbing trend that will worsen if immediate action is not taken.
Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it’s a matter of life and death for millions of vulnerable children.
The Nigerian government and other Sub-Saharan nations must work collaboratively to address this crisis. It’s about providing temporary shelter and creating sustainable solutions, including climate adaptation strategies and disaster risk reduction.
This crisis also calls for international intervention. Global leaders must honour their commitments to climate finance, including adaptation and loss and damage funding.
The children affected by these disasters are the innocent victims of a crisis they did not create, and they deserve a coordinated and compassionate response from the international community.
Did You Know?
- Borno State in Nigeria has been severely affected by climate change and conflict, leading to complex humanitarian crises.
- Save the Children was founded in 1919 and operates in over 120 countries, focusing on the welfare of children.
- Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre is the world’s authoritative source of data and analysis on internal displacement.
- Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
- Climate-induced displacement can have long-term psychological impacts on children, affecting their education and overall well-being.