Fayemi Advocates for Local Governments in Climate Action at COP28

Yohaig NG has learned that Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti State and President of the Forums of Regions of Africa (FORAF), has embarked on a significant journey to Abu Dhabi for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 28. His spokesperson, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, shared this in a statement, highlighting Fayemi’s role in the global dialogue on climate change.
Fayemi is set to address the conference on December 2nd, focusing on the crucial roles that sub-national governments can play in implementing the Loss and Damage Fund. This fund, established at COP 27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, is designed to provide financial support to developing countries severely affected by climate change, with operationalisation planned for 2024.
As the leader of FORAF, a regional platform dedicated to enhancing governance and promoting sustainable development in Africa, Fayemi will emphasise the importance of local governments in identifying the needs of vulnerable communities. He will argue that these governments are pivotal in ensuring the effective and efficient use of the Loss and Damage Fund.
The conference presents an opportunity for FORAF to showcase the contributions of sub-national governments to sustainable development in Africa. Fayemi’s speech is expected to highlight these governments’ integral role in climate action and their potential impact on the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund.
Editorial
In the face of the escalating climate crisis, the participation of Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State, at the COP 28 conference in Abu Dhabi represents a beacon of hope and a call to action for sub-national governments across Africa. His advocacy for the role of local governments in operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund is not just a matter of policy discussion; it is a clarion call for a more inclusive and practical approach to climate change mitigation and adaptation.
The Loss and Damage Fund, a pivotal element in the global climate change discourse, acknowledges the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing countries. However, its success hinges on the active involvement of local governments. These entities are closest to the vulnerable communities most affected by climate change. They possess an intimate understanding of local needs and are best positioned to ensure the assistance is relevant and impactful.
Fayemi’s emphasis on the role of sub-national governments is a reminder that climate action requires collaboration at all levels. While national and international efforts are crucial, the role of local governments cannot be overstated. They are the frontline warriors in the battle against climate change, equipped with the knowledge and capability to implement locally appropriate and globally significant strategies.
As we reflect on Fayemi’s participation in COP 28, it becomes clear that the path to a sustainable future is paved with the efforts of nations and the smaller, local entities that make up the fabric of our global community. We must support and empower these sub-national governments, ensuring they have the resources and recognition needed to contribute effectively to the global fight against climate change.
Fayemi’s advocacy at COP 28 is a crucial step towards a more inclusive and effective global climate response. It is a call for recognition of the vital role that local governments play in climate action and a reminder that every level of governance has a part to play in securing a sustainable future for all.
Did You Know?
- The term “sub-national government” refers to administrative divisions below the level of the central government, such as states, provinces, or municipalities.
- The first United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP1) was held in Berlin, Germany 1995.
- The Loss and Damage Fund concept was officially introduced in the climate change discourse at the 2013 Warsaw COP19.
- Abu Dhabi, the host city for COP 28, is home to the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
- The concept of climate change dates back to the 19th century when scientists first began understanding the Earth’s greenhouse effect.