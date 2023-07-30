Gombe Flood Displaces 500, Ruins 100 Homes and Livestock

A recent downpour in Gombe State has resulted in significant damage, with 100 houses destroyed and 500 individuals left without shelter.
The flood in the Dogon Ruwa community within the Kaltungo Local Government Area also led to the loss of 15 goats.
Aliyu Isah, the community leader, detailed the devastation’s extent, including the loss of sheep and goats.
He emphasised the severe impact of the flood on the local population. Despite the local government authorities being informed of the situation, no action has been taken.
Isah, who also holds the title of Sa’in Dogon Ruwa in the community, has appealed to the Gombe State Government for assistance.
He stated, “We need shelter and food. This will address the immediate needs of those facing hardship. We have already complained to our LGA chairman.”
The flood has left many families vulnerable due to inadequate shelter and scarcity of food resources.
The estimated value of the losses is in the millions. Mohammed Garba, the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation at SEMA, has yet to respond.
The recent flood in Gombe State is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of climate change on our communities.
The destruction of homes and loss of livestock in the Dogon Ruwa community is not just a local issue but a national concern that requires immediate attention and action.
The appeal for assistance by the community leader highlights the urgent need for effective disaster management strategies.
The lack of response from local government authorities and SEMA underscores the systemic issues in our disaster response mechanisms.
This incident should serve as a wake-up call for all government levels.
There is a need for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of such disasters, including effective town planning, construction of flood-resistant structures, and establishment of effective early warning systems.
Furthermore, post-disaster management should be prioritised to provide immediate relief to affected communities.
This includes the provision of shelter, food, and other necessities to those displaced. The government should also ensure a system is in place for the timely disbursement of funds to aid recovery efforts.
Did You Know?
- Gombe State, where the flood occurred, is located in northeastern Nigeria and is one of the country’s 36 states.
- Flooding is a common natural disaster in Nigeria, particularly during the rainy season, which typically lasts from April to October.
- The Kaltungo Local Government Area, where the Dogon Ruwa community is located, is known for its rich cultural heritage.
- SEMA stands for State Emergency Management Agency, responsible for disaster management at the state level in Nigeria.
- Livestock farming is a significant part of the Nigerian economy, contributing about 5.8% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
