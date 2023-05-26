House of Representatives Urges Federal Government to Implement Carbon Credit Scheme to Combat Climate Change

- The House of Representatives in Nigeria has called for the immediate implementation of the carbon credit scheme as part of the nation’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
- The motion, presented by Hon. Sam Onuigbo from Abia State, urges the federal government to direct the National Council on Climate Change and the respective ministries to formulate an action plan consistent with the climate change act.
- The House also asked authorities to present the budget derived from this implementation to the National Assembly for approval.
- Onuigbo underscored the devastating impact of climate change in Nigeria, such as desertification, gully and coastal erosions, drying up of Lake Chad, and conflicts between herders and farmers.
- He suggested that implementing a carbon credit scheme could incentivize the decarbonization of Nigeria’s industrial sector, which currently contributes significantly to the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.
News Story
The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to urgently implement the carbon credit scheme to help alleviate the effects of climate change in Nigeria.
This resolution came in response to a motion presented by Hon. Sam Onuigbo from Abia State titled “Need to Implement Carbon Credit as Part of the Effort towards Mitigating the Impact of Climate Change In Nigeria.”
During his presentation, Onuigbo highlighted the devastating impact of climate change in Nigeria, including rapid desertification, destructive gully and coastal erosions, Lake Chad drying up, and increasing conflict between herders and farmers.
He emphasized that the industrial sector, which contributes significantly to Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions, must be encouraged to reduce its carbon footprint by implementing a carbon credit scheme.
The scheme, he explained, rewards industries that reduce their carbon emissions while penalizing those that exceed emission thresholds with fines.
Moreover, the carbon market is a trading platform where another can purchase carbon credits earned by one industry to offset pollution.
He urged the federal government to direct the National Council on Climate Change and the relevant ministries to formulate an action plan in line with the Climate Change Act and present the budget for its implementation to the National Assembly for approval.
Editorial
The House of Representatives call to implement the carbon credit scheme is a significant step forward in Nigeria’s fight against climate change.
This scheme incentivizes industries to reduce their carbon emissions, could bring substantial environmental benefits and stimulate the transition to a low-carbon economy.
However, its successful implementation would require close collaboration among various government agencies and a commitment to internationally recognized environmental standards.
We hope this motion will expedite action in mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The carbon credit scheme rewards industries that reduce carbon emissions while penalizing those exceeding emission thresholds with fines.
