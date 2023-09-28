Impending 48-Hour Rainfall Alert for FCT, Edo, and 23 States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has issued an alert. Residents in the Federal Capital Territory, Edo, Kwara, and 22 other states should expect a 48-hour downpour.
This warning comes from NiMET’s recent weekly rainfall forecast. The bulletin also indicates the possibility of flash floods.
The states listed in the alert include Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa. Others are Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba.
Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, and Delta are also mentioned. Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, and Benue are on the list too.
The forecast predicts rainfall from Thursday, 28th September, to Friday, 29th September 2023. The rainfall will range from moderate to heavy.
NiMET has also provided cautionary advice. Flash flooding is expected in the affected areas, along with strong winds.
The strongest winds are predicted in Adamawa, Borno, and Gombe. Other areas include Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi.
Residents are advised against driving through surface runoff waters. These waters have strong undercurrents, making them dangerous.
Editorial
NiMET’s warning highlights the significance of being prepared for natural events. As the world grapples with climate change, unpredictable weather patterns may become more frequent.
Residents must take these warnings seriously and act accordingly. Rain, while natural, can bring potential dangers like flash floods.
Infrastructure and urban planning play a role in managing these events. Proper drainage systems and community awareness can mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall.
Authorities should focus on maintaining and clearing drainage systems. This will help in preventing potential flooding and ensuring safety.
Investing in infrastructure and promoting awareness is crucial. It will protect both lives and property in the long run.
Did You Know?
- NiMET is responsible for providing meteorological and climatological services in Nigeria.
- Flash floods can happen quickly after heavy rainfall, especially in areas with poor drainage.
- Urban planning can help reduce the impact of such floods.
- Climate change might increase the occurrence of extreme weather events.
- Early warning systems, like NiMET’s, are essential for disaster prevention.