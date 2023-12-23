Nimet Forecasts Dust Haze And Sunshine Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a mix of dust haze and sunshine across Nigeria from Saturday to Monday. According to NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja on Friday, moderate dust haze is expected on Saturday, with horizontal visibility ranging between 2km and 5km over the northern region.
The forecast also indicates sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere over the north-central and inland cities of the South. The country’s coastal belt is expected to experience partly cloudy skies in a hazy atmosphere. Additionally, there are prospects of localized thunderstorms later in the day over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.
For Sunday, similar conditions of moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km are anticipated over the northern and Northern-central regions. The inland cities of the South are expected to have sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere, while patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the coastal cities.
The weather pattern is expected to continue into Monday, with moderate dust haze forecasted over the North, North-central, and the inland cities of the South. Few cloud patches in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the coastal cities throughout the day.
NiMet has advised the public to take necessary precautions due to the suspended dust particles in the air. People with asthma and other respiratory issues are cautioned to be mindful of the current weather conditions. Airline operators are also advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.
Editorial:
NiMet’s forecast of dust, haze, and sunshine across Nigeria highlights the importance of accurate and timely weather predictions in managing daily activities and ensuring public safety. The prediction of moderate dust haze, particularly in the northern and north-central regions, calls for necessary precautions to mitigate the impact on health, especially for individuals with respiratory issues.
The weather forecast also has significant implications for various sectors, including agriculture, transportation, and aviation. For instance, predicting localized thunderstorms in certain states necessitates preparedness measures to prevent potential damage to crops and property. In aviation, accurate weather forecasts are crucial for flight planning and ensuring air travel safety.
This situation underscores the need for public awareness and education about weather patterns and their potential impacts. Individuals and organizations must stay informed about weather forecasts and adjust their activities accordingly.
As Nigeria continues to experience diverse weather conditions, it is imperative for government agencies like NiMet, to continue providing reliable and detailed weather forecasts. This will enable individuals, businesses, and government entities to make informed decisions and proactively address the challenges of changing weather patterns.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) provides weather forecasts and climate predictions in Nigeria.
- Dust haze, common in northern Nigeria, is often caused by the Harmattan wind, which carries dust from the Sahara Desert.
- Horizontal visibility refers to the distance an object or light can discern, which is crucial for safe navigation in air and sea travel.
- Localized thunderstorms in Nigeria are often a result of the interplay between different air masses and local topographical features.
- Weather forecasting plays a critical role in disaster risk reduction, helping to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of adverse weather conditions.