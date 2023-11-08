Obasanjo Calls on Youth to Champion Eco-Friendly Economy

At a recent Presidential Youth Retreat themed “Contributing To Green Economy” held at the Youth Development Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, former President Olusegun Obasanjo called upon Nigerian youths to take the lead in combating climate change and fostering a green economy. Obasanjo challenged the youth to discard the notion of being merely ‘leaders of tomorrow’. He emphasised that they are today’s leaders, urging them to overcome any obstacles that might prevent them from showcasing their leadership abilities.
Obasanjo highlighted the severe impacts of climate change, evidenced by abnormal weather patterns, extreme temperatures, and natural disasters like floods and droughts.
He stressed the urgency for collective action to reverse these worrying trends. The former president pointed out that humanity’s disruption of nature’s balance has led to these dire consequences, which we are now facing, including rising sea levels and food insecurity.
The solution, according to Obasanjo, lies in embracing a green economy, which involves initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and enhance carbon absorption through increased greenery.
Editorial
The clarion call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the youth to spearhead the green economy is a timely and necessary one. It is a call to action that resonates with the urgency of the climate crisis we face. The youth, with their energy, innovation, and numbers, are indeed well-positioned to lead this charge.
However, it is not enough to urge the youth to take up this mantle without providing the necessary support and framework. The government and private sector must collaborate to create opportunities for young entrepreneurs and innovators in the green economy. Investment in education and training that equips the youth with the skills needed for a sustainable future is also crucial.
We must also address the systemic barriers that hinder the full participation of youth in the economy. This includes tackling issues such as access to finance, mentorship, and the creation of a regulatory environment that encourages, rather than stifles, green initiatives.
The fight against climate change is not just an environmental issue; it is an economic, social, and existential one. As we transition to a green economy, we must ensure that this transition is just and inclusive, leaving no one behind, especially the youth who are the custodians of our future.
The youth should be empowered to lead not just in rhetoric but in action. This means actual involvement in policy-making, access to capital for green businesses, and a seat at the table where decisions about the environment and economy are made.
In embracing a green economy, we are not just protecting the environment; we are building a sustainable and prosperous future for all. It is a path that requires courage, commitment, and collective action. Let us heed Obasanjo’s call and work together to make the green economy a reality.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s population is predominantly young, with over 60% under the age of 25, making the youth a pivotal force for change.
- Green economies can create new jobs, with the renewable energy sector alone potentially creating millions of jobs worldwide.
- Nigeria has the potential to become a leader in green energy, with abundant solar, wind, and biomass resources.
- Investing in green infrastructure can help combat climate change while also addressing issues of urbanisation and energy access.
- Green economy initiatives can significantly contribute to Nigeria’s GDP, with the added benefit of promoting sustainable development.