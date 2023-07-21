Senate Urges SGF, NEMA for Urgent Intervention in Ogun East Flooding

The Senate has appealed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and other federal agencies, urging them to immediately prevent further flooding in Sagamu and other areas within the Ogun East Senatorial District.
The Senate’s letter also requested urgent provision of relief materials for the victims of the flooding.
This action follows the adoption of a motion by Senator Gbenga Daniel on July 5, addressing the flooding issues in Sagamu, Ijebu, and other areas in the country.
The motion, titled “Urgent Need to Intervene in the Flooding Issues in Sagamu, Ijebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District,” highlighted the challenges faced by his constituency and beyond.
After deliberation, the Senate resolved to call on relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to release funds as stipulated in the 2023 Appropriation Act for dredging blocked canals and water bodies, among other measures.
The Senate also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to dispatch relief materials to the affected victims in the Sagamu and Ijebu Areas of Ogun East Senatorial District.
As a result, the Clerk of the National Assembly was instructed to write to the relevant federal agencies to expedite the implementation of the Senate’s resolution.
Editorial
The Senate’s call for urgent intervention in the flooding issues in Ogun East Senatorial District underscores the pressing need for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in our communities.
While providing relief materials for flood victims is crucial, investing in long-term solutions, such as improving our infrastructure and implementing effective flood management strategies, is equally important.
However, this incident should also prompt a broader conversation about climate change and its environmental impact.
As the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events increase, we must adapt our policies and practices to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities.
Did You Know?
- Flooding is one of Nigeria’s most common natural disasters, affecting millions yearly.
- The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is the government agency responsible for managing disasters in Nigeria.
- The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is a senior government official responsible for ensuring the effective coordination and monitoring of the implementation of government policies.
- Ogun East Senatorial District is one of the three senatorial districts in Ogun State, Nigeria.
- Sagamu and Ijebu are two major towns in Ogun East Senatorial District.
