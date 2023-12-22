Nafdac Confirms Valid Licenses For Popular Food And Beverage Products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has addressed concerns regarding the licensing status of several popular consumer products. Recent reports suggested that manufacturers of Cway Water, Golden Penny Spaghetti, Peak Milk Powder, and other widely consumed items had not renewed their operational licenses. These reports implied that NAFDAC might have overlooked the re-assessment of these products and their production environments.
However, in a recent statement, Sayo Akintola, on behalf of NAFDAC’s director-general Mojisola Adeyeye, clarified that an investigation into these claims revealed all the mentioned products have valid registrations. The statement listed the validity periods of these products: Cway Drinking Water (October 28, 2021 – October 27, 2026), Eva Premium Table Water (February 27, 2022 – February 26, 2025), Peak Full Cream Instant Milk Powder (June 5, 2020 – June 4, 2025), and Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti (November 30, 2023 – November 29, 2028).
The statement also addressed the status of Gino Magic Seasoning Tomato Mix and Cway Ultra Drinking Water. Gino Tomato Mix is no longer in circulation following the Federal Government’s ban on importing certain products, and Cway Ultra Drinking Water has also ceased circulation.
NAFDAC encourages the public to use the NAFDAC Registered Products Automated Database (NAPPAD) to verify the registration status of products. The agency also invites the public and stakeholders to contact them directly for further information on product validity, noting that the NAPPAD system may not always reflect the most current data due to potential backlogs in approvals.
Editorial:
The recent clarification by NAFDAC regarding the licensing status of several popular food and beverage products is a reassuring response to public concern over food safety. In an era where misinformation can spread rapidly, NAFDAC’s proactive approach to investigating and addressing these concerns is commendable. It underscores the agency’s commitment to ensuring that the food and beverages consumed by Nigerians meet the required safety standards.
The transparency demonstrated by NAFDAC in listing the validity periods of these products is a positive step towards building public trust. It is an acknowledgement that consumer safety is about regulatory compliance and open communication with the public. This approach helps dispel fears and misconceptions, ensuring consumers can make informed choices.
The mention of the NAFDAC Registered Products Automated Database (NAPPAD) as a resource for the public is a significant move towards leveraging technology for better consumer awareness. By encouraging the public to use this tool, NAFDAC empowers consumers to ensure their safety actively.
However, mentioning a possible backlog in the NAPPAD system highlights the need for continuous improvement in the agency’s digital infrastructure. Ensuring that this database is regularly updated and accurately reflects the current status of product registrations should be a priority. This will enhance the tool’s effectiveness as a reliable resource for consumers.
NAFDAC’s handling of the situation addresses immediate concerns and sets a precedent for how regulatory bodies can effectively manage public perception and maintain trust in the face of potential crises. It is a reminder that in the realm of public health, transparency and responsiveness are just as crucial as the enforcement of regulations.
Did You Know?
- NAFDAC was established in 1993 to regulate and control Nigeria’s manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, and packaged water.
- The agency plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of food and drugs in a country with a population of over 200 million people.
- NAFDAC’s regulatory scope covers a wide range of products, including processed foods, pharmaceuticals, herbal remedies, veterinary products, and chemicals.
- The agency has implemented several innovative initiatives, such as the cutting-edge Truscan technology, to combat counterfeit drugs.
- NAFDAC has been recognized internationally for its efforts in drug regulation, receiving commendations from organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO).