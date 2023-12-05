Federal Government Clears N52m for Release of 399 Kaduna Inmates

In a significant move to alleviate overcrowding in correctional facilities, the Federal Government has resolved fines and compensations amounting to N52 million for 399 inmates across various correctional centres in Kaduna State. This initiative is part of a broader effort to decongest these centres.
Dr. Ado Saleh, the Comptroller of Correctional Service in Kaduna State, announced this during the initiative’s inauguration at Zaria on Monday. He stated, “We are here to release 68 inmates from Zaria, Makarfi, Soba, and Ikara Correctional Centres.” This follows the earlier release of 110 inmates in Kaduna, marking the continuation of a nationwide programme initiated by the Federal Government.
The total number of inmates set for release in Kaduna State stands at 399, with the government incurring a cost of N52 million. The release ceremonies, taking place simultaneously in Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria, aim to free 281 inmates across the state, including 68 from the Zaria Zone.
The breakdown of the 68 inmates includes 43 from Zaria, 19 from Soba, 5 from Makarfi, and 19 from Ikara Correctional Centres. Each released inmate will also receive N10,000 as transport fare.
Olubunmi Ojo, the Minister of Interior, highlighted that this initiative aims to reduce overcrowding by settling fines and compensations for inmates owing amounts ranging from one Naira to one million Naira. Represented by John Otsuka, Assistant Legal Adviser at the Federal Ministry of Interior, Ojo emphasized the nationwide overstretched nature of correctional facilities.
This gesture, aimed at reducing inmate numbers, leaves further actions to the judiciary. Nationally, approximately 4,068 inmates are expected to benefit from this initiative.
Solomon Atambe, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for this invaluable gesture. He encouraged fellow beneficiaries to “sin no more” and to utilize the skills acquired during their time in the facilities.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we reflect on the Federal Government’s recent decision to settle N52 million in fines and compensations for 399 inmates in Kaduna State. This action, a part of the government’s decongestion strategy for correctional facilities, is a commendable step towards addressing the long-standing issue of prison overcrowding.
The initiative provides immediate relief to the beneficiaries and signals a shift towards a more humane approach in our correctional system. By focusing on inmates with minor financial obligations, the government effectively reduces the burden on the facilities while giving these individuals a second chance at integrating into society.
However, this gesture raises broader questions about the state of our correctional facilities and the justice system at large. Are we doing enough to ensure that our prisons are not merely holding cells but places of reform and rehabilitation? The overcrowding issue is symptomatic of more profound systemic challenges, including lengthy trial processes and the overuse of pre-trial detention.
We must also consider the aftercare and reintegration of these released individuals. Providing them with transport fares is a start, but what about long-term support to prevent recidivism? It’s crucial to have robust mechanisms to support these individuals as they re-enter society.
While a positive step, this initiative should be part of a more significant, comprehensive correctional system reform. We advocate for continued efforts to address the root causes of overcrowding and to promote a justice system that is fair, efficient, and rehabilitative.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, located in northwestern Nigeria, has a rich history dating back to pre-colonial times and was a significant centre of learning and culture.
- Nigeria’s correctional system has been undergoing reforms, including the change from the term ‘prison’ to ‘correctional facility’ to reflect a focus on rehabilitation.
- The Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as the Nigerian Prison Service, was rebranded in 2019 to emphasize rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.
- Kaduna State is home to Nigeria’s first textile manufacturing company, established in 1957, reflecting the state’s industrial heritage.
- The concept of paying fines or compensating inmates to decongest prisons is a practice seen in various countries, highlighting a global challenge in correctional facility management.