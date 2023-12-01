Government Commits N585m to Free Inmates, Alleviate Overcrowding

Yohaig NG reports a significant development in Nigeria’s correctional system as the Federal Government has allocated N585m to settle fines for inmates, aiming to reduce overcrowding in correctional centres. This initiative was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, represented by Dr. Anayo Romanus-Nzekwe, during the release of 150 inmates in Kano.
The minister highlighted that over 4,000 inmates were detained due to their inability to pay fines. The government’s commitment to clearing these fines, initially estimated at N500m, is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The release of 150 inmates from the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Janguza, in Kano State, marks the beginning of this nationwide initiative.
Dr. Tunji-Ojo, through his representative, emphasized the government’s dedication to making correctional facilities more humane and conducive to reforming and rehabilitating offenders. The N585m fund, raised by philanthropic individuals, groups, and corporate bodies, will be used to free inmates sentenced with the option of fine and compensation but unable to afford it. In Kano State alone, N13.4m was utilized for this purpose.
The initiative targets inmates whose fines and compensation do not exceed N1m. Each released inmate received N10,000 to facilitate their return home. The minister urged the public to welcome these individuals without stigma and encouraged the freed inmates to stay off crimes and contribute positively to the nation.
Additionally, the Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Halima Mohammed, pardoned 185 inmates across five custodial facilities in the state, following recommendations from the Criminal Justice Reform Committee. This move is part of a broader effort to reform the criminal justice system and alleviate overcrowding in correctional facilities.
Editorial
The recent initiative by the Federal Government to allocate N585m for the release of inmates unable to pay fines is a commendable step towards addressing the long-standing issue of overcrowding in Nigeria’s correctional facilities. This action, spearheaded by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is not just a financial commitment but a profound statement on the value of human dignity and the need for a more humane approach to correctional management.
Overcrowding in prisons has been a persistent challenge, often leading to inhumane conditions and hindering the effective rehabilitation of inmates. By focusing on those incarcerated due to financial constraints, the government acknowledges the disproportionate impact of fines on the less privileged and takes a significant step towards justice reform.
This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to transform correctional facilities into spaces conducive to genuine reformation and rehabilitation. It is a recognition that the path to reducing recidivism and fostering societal reintegration of former inmates lies not only in punitive measures but also in compassionate and rehabilitative approaches.
However, while this financial gesture is a positive development, addressing the systemic issues that lead to such overcrowding is crucial. This includes reforming the judicial system to ensure faster and fairer trials, improving the conditions within correctional facilities, and providing better support for reintegration into society.
We urge the government to continue this path of reform, ensuring that the criminal justice system is fair, efficient, and humane. Through such comprehensive reforms, we can hope to build a society where justice prevails, and everyone is given a fair chance to reform and reintegrate.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s prison system dates back to the colonial era, with the first prison established in 1872 in Broad Street, Lagos.
- The Nigerian Correctional Service was formerly known as the Nigerian Prison Service until the Nigerian Correctional Service Act was signed into law in 2019.
- Overcrowding is a common issue in prisons worldwide, with the population exceeding 11 million.
- The concept of parole, which allows for the early release of prisoners under certain conditions, originated in the United States in the 19th century.
- In some countries, like Norway, prisons focus heavily on rehabilitation, with recidivism rates among the lowest in the world.