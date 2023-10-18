The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has confirmed the release of Joshua Maciver, a former ex-militant leader and now the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the upcoming November 11 polls in Bayelsa State. Contrary to some reports, the NCS stated that Maciver has no outstanding prison sentence.
Earlier, there were speculations that Maciver, before being chosen as Timipre Sylva’s running mate, had an incomplete jail term for a criminal offence. These reports also suggested that he wasn’t part of the Niger Delta militants granted amnesty by the Federal Government.
However, in a document titled ‘To whom it may concern’, the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, clarified the situation. He confirmed that Maciver was indeed granted amnesty alongside other Niger Delta militants by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua. This amnesty proclamation effectively ended Maciver’s prison sentence at the Kaduna Prisons.
The document further revealed that Maciver had been convicted and incarcerated in Kaduna prisons for advocating basic amenities from an oil company operating in his community. The amnesty proclamation, dated 25th June 2009, was in line with the powers vested in the President under section 175 of the Nigerian Constitution.
Editorial:
The issue surrounding Joshua Maciver’s past and his subsequent release under amnesty highlights the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape. At Yohaig NG, we believe in the importance of transparency and clarity, especially when it comes to public figures. The NCS’s clarification provides a clearer picture, dispelling rumours and speculations.
While amnesty is a tool for peace and reconciliation, it’s essential to ensure that it’s granted judiciously. The case of Maciver underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to the Niger Delta issue, balancing both justice and development. As the Bayelsa State polls approach, all stakeholders must focus on the state’s progress and the well-being of its people.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta amnesty programme was initiated to address the unrest and militancy in the region.
- Bayelsa State, located in the southern part of Nigeria, is rich in oil and gas resources.
- The Nigeria Correctional Service, formerly known as the Nigeria Prisons Service, plays a crucial role in the country’s justice system.
- The concept of amnesty is used globally to promote peace and reconciliation in regions with conflicts.
- Timipre Sylva, with whom Maciver is running, has been a significant figure in Bayelsa State politics for years.