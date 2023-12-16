Over 1,300 Inmates Granted Pardon in Nigeria in Two-Year Span

Between January 2022 and December 2023, a total of 1,317 inmates have been granted pardons by both federal and state governments in Nigeria, as reported by Yohaig NG. This information was compiled from various media reports.
During this period, the inmate population in Nigeria’s custodial centres increased by 2,937. The number of inmates rose from 75,509 in December 2022 to 78,446 by December 2023. According to the Nigerian Correctional Service’s latest data, 54,141 inmates are awaiting trial, including 52,800 males and 1,341 females.
In 2022 alone, 707 inmates received pardons, and in 2023, the number was slightly lower, with over 610 inmates pardoned. State governors typically issued these pardons following recommendations or consultations with the state Council on the Prerogative of Mercy. Notably, on October 1, 2023, to mark the 63rd independence anniversary, the governments of Adamawa, Plateau, and Nasarawa states pardoned 24 prison inmates.
Adamu Duza, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) spokesperson in the Federal Capital Territory Command, emphasized the importance of non-custodial measures. He stated that these measures are not only alternatives to imprisonment but also play a crucial role in decongesting custodial centres, reducing government expenditure, providing community service, and generating revenue.
Editorial:
The recent report of over 1,300 inmates being pardoned in Nigeria within two years presents a significant reflection on the country’s correctional system. This move, indicative of a shift towards more humane and rehabilitative justice, underscores Nigeria’s evolving nature of correctional policies.
The increase in the inmate population, juxtaposed with the substantial number of pardons, highlights a complex scenario. On the one hand, it shows the government’s commitment to decongesting prisons and acknowledging the potential for rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders into society. On the other hand, it raises questions about the efficiency of the judicial process, especially concerning the high number of inmates awaiting trial.
The emphasis on non-custodial measures by the NCoS is a progressive step, aligning with global best practices in correctional administration. These measures alleviate the burden on custodial facilities and offer a more constructive approach to dealing with offenders, focusing on community service and rehabilitation rather than mere confinement.
As we advocate for a more humane correctional system, it is crucial to balance the need for public safety with the rights and rehabilitation of offenders. The pardoning of inmates, while a commendable step, must be part of a broader, more comprehensive reform that addresses the root causes of crime and the challenges within the judicial system.
In striving for a just and equitable society, we must continue to explore and implement policies that promote rehabilitation, reduce recidivism, and ensure that justice is served in a manner that respects human dignity and fosters societal harmony.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s prison system was established during the colonial era, with the first prison built in 1872 in Broad Street, Lagos.
- The Nigerian Correctional Service was formerly known as the Nigerian Prison Service until the name change in 2019.
- Nigeria’s correctional facilities are categorized into Maximum, Medium, and Minimum security prisons.
- The Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Lagos is one of the most well-known prisons in Nigeria, often mentioned in media and popular culture.
- The concept of non-custodial sentencing in Nigeria includes options like community service, probation, and restorative justice programs.