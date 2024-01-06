Over 1,400 Escaped Inmates from Imo, Kuje Jails Remain Uncaught

Following the jailbreaks at the Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State and the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja, more than 1,400 inmates are still at large. Two years after the Owerri centre was attacked by gunmen on April 5, 2021, resulting in the escape of 1,844 inmates, 864 of them remain unrecaptured. However, the Ministry of Interior’s website does not provide updated information on whether these inmates have been caught since.
Similarly, a year and five months after the Kuje custodial centre attack, over 500 inmates are still missing. The Nigerian Correctional Service’s website lists these wanted escapees’ names, images, and prison identification numbers of the over 900 inmates who fled during the July 5, 2022 jailbreak, which included 64 high-profile Boko Haram terrorists, 421 have been recaptured, leaving 543 still at large.
The federal government has uploaded the escapees’ data to the International Criminal Police Organisation’s database. Umar Abubakar, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) spokesperson, stated that various measures, including technological tools, are being used to track down the fleeing inmates. He assured that the NCoS is actively working to recapture the escapees using both overt and covert strategies.
Editorial
The persistent issue of jailbreaks in Nigeria, particularly the recent ones in Imo and Kuje, raises serious concerns about the state of our correctional facilities and the broader implications for national security. The escape of over 1,400 inmates, including convicted terrorists and robbers, is not just a failure of the prison system but a threat to the safety and security of the entire nation.
These jailbreaks reflect deeper systemic issues within our correctional services, including overcrowding, inadequate security measures, and the need for technological upgrades. The fact that a significant number of escapees remain at large is alarming and calls for an urgent review of our correctional system’s strategies and capabilities.
These incidents highlight the importance of inter-agency collaboration and advanced technology in tracking and recapturing escapees. It’s imperative that the NCoS, along with other security agencies, intensify their efforts to ensure that these fugitives are brought back to justice.
As we move forward, addressing the root causes of these jailbreaks and implementing reforms to prevent future occurrences is crucial. Strengthening our correctional facilities, enhancing security protocols, and improving the welfare of inmates are essential steps towards a more secure and effective correctional system.
Did You Know?
- The Owerri Custodial Centre and the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre are part of Nigeria’s extensive network of correctional facilities, which play a crucial role in the country’s criminal justice system.
- Jailbreaks pose a significant challenge to correctional systems worldwide, often leading to reforms and policy changes.
- The Nigerian Correctional Service, which is responsible for managing these facilities, was formerly known as the Nigerian Prison Service until the Nigerian Correctional Service Act was signed into law in 2019.
- The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as INTERPOL, assists in tracking and apprehending fugitives across international borders.
- Boko Haram, whose members were among the escapees, is a terrorist group that has been active in Nigeria since 2009 and is known for its insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.