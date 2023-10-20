Over 4,000 Inmates Await Release Due to Unpaid N500m Fines

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, revealed that more than 4,000 inmates are currently held in custodial centres throughout Nigeria because they can’t afford to pay fines totalling N500 million. He mentioned that he’s been in discussions with various private entities to gather the required funds. Tunji-Ojo is optimistic that within the coming month, these fines will be settled, leading to the release of the inmates. This statement was made during an interview on Arise News.
Upon taking office, Tunji-Ojo initiated a committee to inspect the state of the nation’s correctional facilities. The findings were startling: a significant number of inmates, over 4,000, were incarcerated due to their inability to settle fines amounting to N500 million. Efforts are underway, in collaboration with private organisations, to pool together the necessary funds.
The minister emphasised that the task of decongesting these centres isn’t solely the ministry’s responsibility. He’s been in active discussions with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to address the issue of inmates awaiting trial. Tunji-Ojo also highlighted the activation of non-custodial centres as a measure to alleviate the overcrowding in custodial centres.
The situation of over 4,000 inmates languishing in custodial centres due to unpaid fines is a stark reminder of the challenges facing our correctional system. It’s not just a matter of justice but also a reflection of the socio-economic disparities that persist in our society. When individuals are incarcerated because they can’t afford to pay a fine, it raises serious questions about the fairness and equity of our legal system.
We believe that while efforts to gather funds from private organisations are commendable, they are merely a temporary solution to a systemic problem. The real issue lies in the structure of our correctional facilities and the legal framework that allows for such situations to arise in the first place.
It’s essential for the government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, to re-evaluate the policies that lead to such scenarios. Perhaps it’s time to consider alternative punishments or community service for minor offences, rather than monetary fines that many can’t afford. This would not only alleviate the burden on our correctional facilities but also ensure that justice is served in a manner that is both fair and humane.
- Nigeria’s prison system dates back to the colonial era, with many facilities still in use today.
- Overcrowding is a persistent issue in Nigerian prisons, with many inmates held for minor offences.
- The concept of non-custodial sentences, such as community service, is gaining traction as an alternative to imprisonment.
- Studies have shown that prolonged detention without trial can have severe psychological effects on inmates.
- Prison reforms have been a topic of discussion in Nigeria for years, with calls for modernisation and better inmate rehabilitation programmes.