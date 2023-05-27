President Buhari Inaugurates Nigeria’s Largest Custodial Centre with 3000 Capacity in Kano State

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially opened a 3000-capacity Custodial Centre in Janguza, Kano state, marking it the country’s largest facility. The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Public Relations Officer, ACC Abubakar Umar, announced this milestone on Friday through a statement issued in Abuja.
President Buhari expressed that his administration initiated the construction of six mega custodial centres across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to address overcrowding in existing custodial centres. The goal is to ensure humane conditions for inmates while reducing government expenditure on logistics.
The introduction of in-house courts within the new facility will also alleviate the hassle and cost of transporting inmates to and from courts, facilitating a more efficient judicial process.
The president expressed confidence in the progressiveness of the incoming government and their commitment to maintain the pace of improvement. He views the new facility as a crucial development at this time.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, used this occasion to encourage state governments to assume responsibility for feeding inmates who committed state offences but are held in federal custodial centres, a suggestion in alignment with the recently amended Constitution of the Federal Republic.
Meanwhile, Haliru Nababa, the Controller General of Corrections, expressed gratitude towards the federal government and the people of Kano state for supporting the project. He further urged the public to welcome returning ex-offenders who have been effectively reformed.
Nababa emphasised the dangers of rejection or stigmatisation, which could potentially drive these individuals back to criminal activities.
The newly commissioned facility has state-of-the-art amenities, including courts, vocational centres, recreational facilities, and educational facilities, setting a new standard for custodial facilities in Nigeria.
Editorial
Addressing Overcrowding: Nigeria’s Largest Custodial Centre Opens in Kano State
President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent commissioning of a 3000-capacity Custodial Centre in Janguza, Kano state, is a significant step forward in Nigeria’s correctional system. The new facility, the largest of its kind in the country, represents a tangible response to the longstanding issue of overcrowding in our custodial centres.
In many ways, this development is a promising sign. By planning for more humane conditions for inmates and improving the judicial process with in-house courts, the new facility respects the rights of those incarcerated and encourages a more efficient justice system.
However, let’s not forget that the fight against overcrowding is multifaceted and requires a comprehensive approach. One state-of-the-art facility, however large, won’t single-handedly solve the problem. Instead, we need systemic changes, such as implementing effective non-custodial sentences, better judicial processes, and more robust rehabilitation programs.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s call for state governments to assume responsibility for feeding inmates who committed state offences signifies a significant shift towards decentralising some responsibilities within our correctional system. This move, if adopted, would likely alleviate some of the burden on federal custodial centres.
At the heart of the correctional system, however, must emphasise rehabilitation and societal reintegration. As noted by the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, public acceptance of ex-offenders is critical to preventing recidivism.
Opening the Custodial Centre in Kano state is a positive development, but it should be just one piece of a broader strategy to reform Nigeria’s correctional system. After all, the success of such a system is not only about how many people it houses but about how effectively it rehabilitates and reintegrates its inmates into society.
Did You Know?
- Overcrowding in custodial centres is a significant issue worldwide, not just Nigeria.
- Inadequate conditions in custodial centres can lead to health issues and human rights violations.
- Rehabilitation and societal reintegration of inmates reduce the likelihood of reoffending.
For the most current Nigerian news about government policies, corrections, and more, Yohaig NG is your go-to source.
We strive to keep you updated and informed about all happenings across Nigeria.
We provide a platform where every voice matters and encourage our readers to engage in insightful discussions in the comments section.
Discover top Nigerian news today only on Yohaig NG.