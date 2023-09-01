President Tinubu Commands Swift Recapture of Escaped Prisoners

President Bola Tinubu orders the immediate re-arrest of inmates who fled from various prisons across Nigeria between 2021 and 2022. The Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, discloses this directive during a press briefing in Abuja.
He states that the president wants the escapees recaptured as swiftly as possible.
Between the years 2021 and 2022, at least seven prison attacks occurred nationwide. These incidents led to the escape of around 4,000 inmates from facilities including Kuje, Kogi, Jos, Abologo, Owerri, Okitipupa, and Oko prisons.
The minister assures that efforts are underway to recapture these inmates in collaboration with other security agencies.
Tunji-Ojo also warns against any acts of sabotage from prison officers. He vows to review existing agreements to improve the efficiency of the Nigerian Immigration Service.
The minister highlights the need to expedite the process of obtaining international passports, citing personal experience with delays.
Editorial
Prison Breaks and National Security: A Call for Urgent Reforms
The directive from President Bola Tinubu to recapture escaped inmates is a clear acknowledgment of a security crisis.
While the order is necessary, it also raises questions about the state of Nigeria’s prison system and broader security infrastructure.
The fact that thousands of inmates could escape from multiple facilities over a short period is alarming. It points to systemic failures that require more than just recapture efforts.
The government must address the root causes of these prison breaks to prevent future occurrences.
The warning against sabotage from prison officers is a subtle admission of internal challenges within the system. It’s crucial for the government to conduct a thorough review of the prison system, including its personnel and security measures.
Only then can the nation hope to restore public confidence in its security apparatus.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest prison populations in Africa, with over 74,000 inmates as of 2021.
- The Nigerian Prisons Service was renamed the Nigerian Correctional Service in 2019 to reflect its broader mandate.
- Prison breaks are not unique to Nigeria; they occur worldwide but are often symptomatic of deeper systemic issues.
- The concept of ‘restorative justice’ is gaining traction globally, focusing on rehabilitation rather than punishment.
- In 2020, the Nigerian government approved the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, aimed at improving the conditions and operations of correctional facilities.