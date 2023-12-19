Productive Inmate Labor Proposed to Cut Prison Costs in Nigeria

The Prison Rehabilitation Mission International (PREMI) has advocated for the productive engagement of inmates in Nigeria’s correctional centres. According to PREMI, this initiative could transform prisons into self-funding systems, reducing reliance on annual budget allocations and subventions currently perceived as wasteful.
Dr. Silas Falokun, the Regional Director of PREMI for North and South America and a staff member at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, emphasized this point at a conference in Lagos titled “Rehabilitation, reformation, reintegration, and resettlement: panacea for crime reduction in Nigeria.” He highlighted the Mandela mandate, which sets the minimum standard for prisoner treatment, noting that many inmates, capable and willing to work, are losing their health due to inactivity.
Dr. Falokun compared the situation to Texas, where prisons operate as businesses, with inmates engaging in productive activities rather than idling. He criticized the current system in Nigeria, where able-bodied men and women are kept in prisons without engaging in any productive work, leading to idleness and potential planning of nefarious activities.
PREMI aims to bring Nigerian correctional centres to a stage where inmates are productive and not liabilities to the government. The organization plans to organize classes and partner with the community to implement necessary changes in prisoners’ lives, ensuring they do not suffer in prison.
Bishop Kayode Williams, the Director General of PREMI, also spoke on the need for the Nigerian prison system to transition to allow inmates to reintegrate into society without returning to crime. Having spent over 40 years working on prison issues since his release, Bishop Williams expressed his lifelong commitment to this cause, emphasizing the need for experienced individuals to lead this challenge.
Editorial:
The Prison Rehabilitation Mission International’s proposal to engage inmates in productive activities is a progressive step towards reforming Nigeria’s correctional system. This approach addresses the economic aspect of running prisons and touches on the crucial elements of rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.
Engaging inmates in meaningful work serves multiple purposes. It reduces the financial burden on the government, provides inmates with skills and a sense of purpose, and prepares them for life after release. This model, successfully implemented in places like Texas, demonstrates that prisons can be more than just facilities for punishment; they can be centres for transformation and growth.
The current state of idleness in Nigerian prisons is a lost opportunity. When inmates are engaged in productive work, they are less likely to engage in harmful behaviours and more likely to develop a positive work ethic. This shift in prison culture can significantly impact the rate of recidivism, as inmates leave with skills and experiences that enhance their employability and social integration.
Bishop Kayode Williams’ personal experience and commitment to this cause underscore the importance of informed leadership in prison reform. His perspective, shaped by his time in prison, brings a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the correctional system.
Adopting a productive engagement model for inmates in Nigeria is a necessary step towards a more effective and humane correctional system. It’s a strategy that benefits the inmates and society, reducing crime and fostering a more rehabilitative and therapeutic approach to justice.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s correctional system currently faces challenges such as overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and limited resources for inmate rehabilitation.
- The Mandela Rules, formally known as the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, provide guidelines for the humane treatment of inmates.
- Vocational training and education programs in prisons have been shown to reduce recidivism rates significantly.
- The concept of prison labour varies globally, with some countries focusing on rehabilitation through work while others use it as a form of punishment.
- Successful reintegration of former inmates into society is critical in reducing crime rates and enhancing community safety.